Arsenal seem set to pounce on another target in what promises to be a revolutionary summer for Mikel Arteta...

Who are Arsenal signing this summer?

Having tied up a deal for Kai Havertz, and set to welcome Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber into the fold too, the Gunners already seem suitably bolstered for the coming season.

However, it seems that Edu Gaspar is far from finished, as he continues to peruse the market for those who can continue to improve a squad that will look to challenge on all fronts next year, including in the Champions League.

A report detailed by Turkish outlet Fanatik indicates one such target, as Galatasaray's Victor Nelsson has come up on their radar.

As the Turkish club seek to sign Davinson Sanchez from their north London rivals, it could actually be Tottenham Hotspur who stand in the way of making this move. Both sides have held talks with the player, who will be available for a fee of around €24m (£21m).

Who is Victor Nelsson?

The Denmark international has been a mainstay for his team for two years now, featuring 80 times and boasting one Super Lig title too.

Despite being just 24, the stopper has showcased signs of the immense quality that suggests he would fit right in amongst an ever-improving Arsenal squad with grand ambitions of toppling Manchester City.

Last season in the league he recorded a 6.95 average rating, which was boosted mainly through his stellar defensive work. Maintaining one interception and 3.3 tackles per game, the 6 foot 2 ace managed an 86% pass accuracy too, via Sofascore, which suggests that he has the touch of class to rival William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Football scout Jacek Kulig certainly thought so when he took to Twitter to highlight the "exemplary" development of the man back in 2020, noting:

"Another Danish talent that will sign with a strong European club rather sooner than later."

To emphasise the impact he has had on his current club, one board member, Reşit Ömer Kükner, would also write a glowing eulogy on his defensive hero:

"You are Galatasaray's first Danish player. Besides being a great athlete devoted to his Club, your attitude on and off the pitch is winning hearts of millions. Your jersey gesture after the match is beyond description. You are our Danish lion!"

His solidity and malleable nature would make him a perfect player for Arteta to welcome into his team, and alongside his other newest defensive addition, the two could strike up a fine partnership.

After all, Timber would surely benefit from the foundation that Nelsson's presence would offer.

The Dutch international, whilst a centre-back by trade, has the assets to perform in numerous roles, hence the potential success he could have alongside the former FC København ace.

When compared to others across Europe who feature in his initial role, he ranks in the top 1% for passes attempted, pass completion, progressive passes and progressive carries per 90, via FBref. There are few on the continent who stack up to his quality on the ball.

Should Nelsson be welcomed, whether as a backup or a true competitor for Arteta's starting centre-back pairing, it is certain that when he does feature he will allow Timber to showcase the best of his creative talents safe in the knowledge that a turnover in possession will be snuffed out by their new central defensive titan.