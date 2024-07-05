A £210,000-per-week striker, who's been compared to footballing icon Cristiano Ronaldo, now thinks a transfer to Chelsea is the best possible move for him.

Chelsea still targeting new striker for Maresca this summer

The west Londoners, after spending a combined £105 million on the signings of Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu, Omari Kellyman, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Brazilian starlet Estevao Willian, remain in the market for more fresh faces.

Thiago Silva, Hakim Ziyech, Lewis Hall, Omari Hutchinson and Ian Maatsen have gone the other way out of Stamford Bridge, bringing in around £84 million and helping to reduce Chelsea's overall net spend to around £21 million - with this year's PSR accounts surely in mind.

Chelsea have leeway to invest further in Enzo Maresca's squad and provide the Italian with key upgrades. As widely reported by reliable media sources, Chelsea are in the running to sign Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, but face serious competition from London rivals Arsenal.

The addition of another centre-back is very much a possibility with Calafiori, but it also remains the case that Chelsea are looking to add a prolific new number nine to their ranks as well.

Todd Boehly and the wider recruitment team are believed to have their eyes on some familiar names, with journalist Simon Phillips claiming this week that Chelsea have internally discussed the possibility of signing Ivan Toney.

Chelsea's top scorers in all competitions last season Goals Cole Palmer 25 Nicolas Jackson 17 Raheem Sterling 10 Noni Madueke 8 Conor Gallagher 7

The Englishman's heroics against Slovakia in the Last 16 of Euro 2024 have gone down well, with Toney coming off the bench in extra time to provide the winning assist for Harry Kane to make it 2-1.

Chelsea continue to be linked with Napoli star Victor Osimhen as well, with the Nigerian so far struggling to finalise a move away from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is believed to be holding firm on his £110 million release clause to negotiate a sale, and as things stand, no European club appear willing to pay it.

Osimhen thinks Chelsea is best possible transfer for him

That is according to HITC, who also claim that Osimhen believes Chelsea is the best possible move for him this summer. Maresca's side are maintaining an interest in the £210,000-per-week striker, and have opened lines of communication with Osimhen's representatives.

However, they are only willing to do a deal for under £100 million, so unless De Laurentiis softens his stance, then this deal looks set to be on ice for the time being.

Interestingly, the African has drawn comparisons with Ronaldo.

“Victor is a crazy driving force, as soon as you put a competition on the pitch he wants to win, he brings his team, a bit like Cristiano calls his team,” said former Napoli boss Rudi Garcia.

“He’s among the best center forwards in the world. I’ve read that other clubs wanted him. He is great in the attack, and he defends and presses like crazy.”