A high-earning big-name player is alleged to have informally agreed to join Chelsea in a late-window transfer, as head coach Enzo Maresca and co look at strengthening one key area.

Chelsea in talks for multiple new signings after Joao Felix deal

The west Londoners have already spent around £271 million, including their £51 million deal for Estevao Willian, on 12 major signings this summer - but it is believed Todd Boehly and BlueCo are still not finished as we approach deadline day.

Chelsea have splashed out on the signings of Estevao, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Marc Guiu, Renato Veiga, Estevao Willian, Filip Jorgensen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Aaron Anselmino, Caleb Wiley, Omari Kellyman, Pedro Neto and Joao Felix, with the latter being their latest high-profile acquisition from Atletico Madrid.

Their move to re-sign the Portugal international could be worth up to £46.3 million, including add-ons, with Felix putting pen to paper on a six-year contract. The 24-year-old marked his Premier League return with a brilliant finish past Jose Sa, after coming off the bench during Chelsea's 6-2 win over Wolves at Molineux.

Joao Felix's loan spell at Chelsea - 2022/2023 Appearances 20 Goals 4 Assists 0 Yellow Cards 1 Red Cards 1

It was a second debut to remember for Felix, who possibly thought he would be the last marquee arrival at Stamford Bridge after Chelsea's summer of serious spending. However, that doesn't appear to be the case, as reports claim Chelsea have made recent moves for both Brentford striker Ivan Toney and Napoli star Victor Osimhen.

Indeed, it is believed Toney has been subject to inquiry from Chelsea, as co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley scour the market for prolific new target man who can lead Maresca's front line.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have been in talks over signing Osimhen since late last month. While Napoli have finally agreed a deal with Chelsea to sign Romelu Lukaku, which may help speed the process to sign Osimhen along, it appears the Blues are looking at Toney as a cheaper alternative to the Nigerian.

There has been talk of Lukaku joining Napoli with Osimhen heading to Chelsea in a separate deal for weeks, but the cost of this transfer has been a real sticking point, and potentially why it has taken a while for the transfer to move forward.

Osimhen reaches "general understanding" on terms to join Chelsea

Luckily for Chelsea, journalist Rudy Galetti has now claimed on social media that they've made some serious headway in convincing the £179,000-per-week forward to make a move to the Premier League.

Galetti writes how Osimhen and Chelsea have reached a "general understanding" on personal terms, with the 25-year-old informally agreeing to join Maresca's side. Following this development, Boehly and co are now ready to discuss a club-to-club deal with Napoli.

The former Lille star has scored 76 goals in 133 appearances across all competitions for Napoli since joining them in 2020, with his proven goal record surely exciting a section of supporters who want to a new striker.