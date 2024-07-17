A £110 million star has an offer on the table from Chelsea to join up with new head coach Enzo Maresca over Ligue 1 champions Paris-Saint Germain this summer.

Boehly targeting new Chelsea forwards ahead of next season

Chairman Todd Boehly, assisted by his co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, are believed to be targeting new attacking options ahead of Maresca's first full season in charge.

One order of business is bringing in a new winger to compete with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk. There are even suggestions that Chelsea could replace Sterling this summer, as links continue to surround a move for Borussia Dortmund starlet Karim Adeyemi.

Raheem Sterling's all-time stats for Chelsea in all competitions Appearances 81 Goals 19 Assists 12 Yellow cards 13 Red cards 0 Minutes played 5,321 Transfermarkt

Adeyemi could be offered a long-term contract to join Chelsea, and there have been murmurs that a bid may go in for the German. Former Crystal Palace star Michael Olise was at the centre of talks to join Chelsea as well, but the 22-year-old instead chose to join Vincent Kompany at Bayern Munich.

There are alternative options to Adeyemi and Olise, though, as Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams continues to attract admiring glances from Chelsea. The 21-year-old, who registered an extremely impressive 19 assists in all competitions for Bilbao, also starred for Spain at Euro 2024 - even scoring against England in the final last Sunday.

Maresca is also said to want a new striker at Chelsea, and one who can compete with Nicolas Jackson. Many interesting names have been linked with moves to Stamford Bridge, as the club considers bringing in a new focal point up front.

Jackson and Cole Palmer scored a brilliant 42 goals between them under Mauricio Pochettino last season, but it apparently remains the case that Chelsea are keen on acquiring a fresh target man.

Perhaps the pick of the bunch in terms of rumoured Chelsea targets is Napoli star Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian has been one of Serie A's most prolific goalscorers and star players for a few years now, and his 31-goal haul across all competitions in 22/23 helped Napoli to their first Scudetto in decades.

His contract includes a £110 million release clause, which clubs have been reluctant to meet thus far, but the forward isn't exactly short of suitors.

Victor Osimhen has offer to join Chelsea over PSG

According to RMC Sport, clubs in Saudi Arabia and European heavyweights PSG are contending for the 25-year-old's signature.

Osimhen also has an offer on the table to join Chelsea, with Maresca's side described as the most notable side from England in the race for his services. Other reports have recently claimed that Osimhen sees Chelsea as his best possible option to leave Napoli in the coming weeks, so this is perhaps one to watch before deadline day on August 30.

However, it remains to be seen whether Chelsea would have to stump the entirety of his release clause, or if Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is willing to negotiate for the player called a "monster" by analyst Raj Chohan.