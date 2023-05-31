Chelsea have reportedly moved into pole position to sign one of Europe's most sought-after commodities.

What's the latest on Victor Osimhen to Chelsea?

That's according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, who offered an update on the reports linking the Blues with a move for Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.

He told GIVEMESPORT:

"Vlahovic would be cheaper than the other two, but Chelsea are the favourites for Osimhen because of the price.

"I think Daniel Levy is still reluctant to sell [Harry] Kane to a Premier League rival and Manchester United want to get their business done as early as possible because they don't want to get drawn into a Frenkie de Jong-style pursuit where they don't end up getting him."

Their financial might of Todd Boehly's backing makes the reported £100m minimum fee far more attainable for them, to hand Mauricio Pochettino a top striker from under the noses of the Red Devils, who have also been linked.

Could Victor Osimhen rival Erling Haaland?

Given the steady growth and upwards trajectory of the Nigerian marksman, there is every reason to believe that he could soon morph into a goalscorer worthy of battling for Golden Boots with Manchester City's free-scoring freak of nature, Erling Haaland.

His 52 goals in all competitions for the season have shattered records, and he could end up playing a paramount role in a famous treble victory with just two finals to go. In his debut season in England, he has dominated with his pace, power and lethal finishing.

However, Osimhen has also mustered huge successes of his own this term, firing in 30 goals of his own on the way to claiming his club's first Serie A title in 33 years.

Given that last year he notched just 18 goals, and the season prior just 10 more, it is clear that as the seasons go by, this 24-year-old marksman continues to evolve. Perhaps a move to England could allow him to reach his peak form, as a true rival for Haaland.

After all, he certainly boasts the physicality to compete, having been branded as a "monster" by BBC journalist Oluwashina Okeleji. The fact that he also shows up on the 22-year-old's FBref similar players model only emphasises the similarities that could see Osimhen also take English football by storm, should Pochettino manage to whip the club into shape on the pitch.

The Argentine's work in igniting Harry Kane's illustrious goalscoring career showcases his ability to help strikers thrive.

In pushing the £91k-per-week finisher to the levels of Pep Guardiola's main man though, he would face his toughest task that could be imperative in getting Chelsea back on top.