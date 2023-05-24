Chelsea could be set to finally end their struggles in front of goal, spending big once again to secure one of the world's best up front...

What's the latest on Victor Osimhen to Chelsea?

That's according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, who took to Twitter to include the Blues in the race for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

He wrote: "News Osimhen: Chelsea is still pushing! They want him as their new striker! He’s top of the list. Understand there are price expectations about €110m + Boni at this stage. But CFC has to sell players first and De Laurentiis wants more and at least €150m. Problematic for Chelsea: No Champions League next season."

With these stumbling blocks including their lack of European football and that €110m (£96m) price tag, Todd Boehly will be wary of making such a move without widespread support from those around him.

However, given the success Mauricio Pochettino earned with Harry Kane, with the England international having earned his breakthrough and hit double figures in every full season under the Argentine at Tottenham Hotspur, he will surely want another star forward to spearhead his new revolution at Stamford Bridge.

Can Victor Osimhen mimic Erling Haaland at Chelsea?

In the Nigeria international, there are few strikers on the planet as desired as Osimhen.

After all, his exploits in firing the Naples outfit to their first Serie A title in 33 years were legendary, with the 24-year-old scoring 23 and assisting five more in just 30 appearances.

However, it is not just his goalscoring that has earned comparisons to Erling Haaland, who has enjoyed a record-breaking year of his own in front of goal, scoring 52 and counting in all competitions.

The two also share an immense physique, as well as blistering pace that would frighten any backline. FBref even notes this similarity, as the Norwegian finisher is included in the similar players model for Napoli's main man.

Given journalist Marco Messina suggested that the former LOSC Lille monster would be a "scary" prospect to play against too, this fear once again can be placed alongside Manchester City's number nine, who terrifies most defenders he faces.

As a comfortable leader in the race for the European Golden Shoe too, it is worth noting that the Lagos-born striker is only in fifth on such a list, further marking the 6 foot 1 finisher out as a worthy alternative to this free-scoring youngster.

With goals, physicality and an aura surrounding them both, Chelsea are in desperate need of a forward of this ilk to end their toothless nature in front of goal. The Blues have mustered just 36 goals in the Premier League, making them the fourth-lowest scorers in the division. If Osimhen's goal contributions were added, they would instead be catapulted to the seventh-highest.

This clearly outlines Pochettino's clear outstanding issue upon arrival, but one he can swiftly solve should he convince Boehly to make this swoop.