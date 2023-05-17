Chelsea, for all the immense talent they have acquired since Todd Boehly's arrival as owner, are still lacking that clinical focal point up top.

This means that no matter how comfortable in possession they can be, or how solid their defence remains, with little threat up top they are so easy to thwart.

Therefore, it is not surprising to see that the Blues have claimed just a sole victory in all competitions since early March, with their tally of 36 goals the joint-fourth lowest in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard has offered little in the way of a new manager bounce, however, it seems that with each passing day, the announcement of Mauricio Pochettino nears.

In the proven Argentine, it is hoped that they have snagged a top-class head coach capable of welding together this makeshift side and propelling them into a brighter future.

However, should he not address their glaring issue, the problems of this miserable campaign will persist.

Therefore, should the reports linking them with a move for "main target" Victor Osimhen be true, the former Tottenham Hotspur boss simply must fork out the reported €150m (£130m) price tag this summer. It would mark a small price to pay to add that final piece of the jigsaw that could knit together a stumbling team at last.

How good is Victor Osimhen?

It is a testament to the quality of the Nigerian forward that he has earned comparisons with the legendary former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba.

When told about these rumours, talkSPORT pundit Ally McCoist boldly claimed: "He's the only striker I've seen in the last 10 years that reminds a little bit of Didier Drogba."

Given his goalscoring feats this season, such a notion is certainly well-founded.

After all, his 23 goals and five assists have proved instrumental in firing the Naples outfit to their first league title since 1990.

These figures mean that already the 24-year-old has already outscored all but one of the former Ivory Coast international's nine Premier League campaigns, a feat Statman Dave has branded as a "ridiculous output".

However, it is not just his potency that likens Osimhen to the 45-year-old, who truly cemented his legacy in west London after first scoring in normal time before coolly slotting the penalty that handed Chelsea the most unlikely of Champions League triumphs in 2012.

Both of these hulking forwards have blistering pace that belies their immense physique, and these raw assets would be emphasised further when surrounded by the technical proficiency of Kai Havertz, Enzo Fernandez and potentially Joao Felix as well.

The fact that BBC Sport contributor Raj Chohan has also lauded him as someone who "presses like a monster" only feeds into this notion.

Given the young African powerhouse has already admitted that Drogba remains his idol, there would be no better place to emulate his glittering career than at Stamford Bridge, should Pochettino convince him to make the move and Boehly fork out another expensive fee this summer.