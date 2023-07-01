Liverpool’s signing of Alexis Mac Allister understandably had fans thrilled, as it marked the start of what promised to be a revolutionary summer.

However, since that early June acquisition, it seems to have all gone quiet on the transfer front, despite Fabrizio Romano promising that Jurgen Klopp wanted “two or three midfielders” back in late April.

With nearly a month and a half until the new Premier League season gets underway, the German is likely far from where he envisions his team to end up come that trip to Chelsea.

However, that could all be set to change with one marquee addition, which could leave rival clubs stunned and petrified at the prospect of facing the Reds once more.

With reports emerging late last week, it seems that this could well be the case, as the Merseyside outfit are one of the clubs listed as interested in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, a striker valued at £60m by FootballTransfers.

In linking this in-form front-man with their new Argentinian maestro, they could form a fine partnership to catapult them back to the apex of the English game.

Would Victor Osimhen improve Liverpool?

Whilst Mac Allister is far from the most expansive attacking midfielder, his offensive figures for a Brighton and Hove Albion side that finished below Liverpool remained impressive. This is emphasised given he was often forced into numerous roles across a stellar campaign, including a defensive one too.

After all, notching ten goals and two assists merely scratched the surface of his 87% pass completion rate and 1.3 key passes per game in the league, via Sofascore.

The 24-year-old has only just begun to light up English football, with his future made all the more exciting by his Anfield switch.

This kind of goalscoring quality, combined with the lethal presence of Osimhen, could form a terrifying partnership the likes of which this striker has already been a part of. Not to mention he has the quality to drop deep and supplement such a powerful asset due to his versatility.

Journalist Marco Messina noted one such pairing he has starred in that has already brought widespread success, as he wrote on Twitter: “I can’t figure out who is more scary to play against: Kvara or Osimhen. They’re THAT good”.

With 31 goals in all competitions for the Serie A-winning Naples outfit, the 24-year-old was instrumental in bringing the Scudetto back to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium for the first time since 1990.

However, it is not just his ability in front of goal that suggests he and Mac Allister would thrive together. When given space, the World Cup-winning gem can prove particularly deadly in the attacking third, as he proved last campaign with the Seagulls.

Given the immense power and pace Osimhen offers, with journalist Raj Chohan having branded him a “monster”, his mere presence would attract multiple defenders to quell his threat.

If that should be the case, Klopp’s first summer signing will truly be able to exercise his qualities in the pockets of space that will open up. Should the opposition then push up to keep him quiet, the 6 foot 1 marksman will instead punish them in behind.

Whilst midfield might remain the priority, this is one move which would take many by surprise, and likely take the league by storm.