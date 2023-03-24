Newcastle United reportedly made an offer for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the transfer window and the Nigerian could prove to be Eddie Howe's own version of Manchester City sensation Erling Haaland at St James' Park.

Could Newcastle United sign Victor Osimhen?

According to Italian news outlet Il Corriere Dello Sport, Newcastle saw a bid rejected for the 24-year-old striker, who has been instrumental in Napoli's title charge so far this campaign, and it would not be a surprise to see the Toon return again in the summer window.

The report goes on to claim that Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis is set to offer the young striker a new deal in order to keep him at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, and any interested sides will be forced to pay around €150m (£132m) should they want to sign Osimhen this summer.

In 23 Serie A appearances this season, the former Lille striker has contributed a phenomenal 22 goals and four assists, averaging a superb 7.60 rating from WhoScored for his performances.

He has also been crucial for Luciano Spalletti's side in the Champions League, as he boasts four goals in five appearances in Europe, which has helped Gli Azzurri to the quarter-final stages.

For context, Kieran Trippier is ranked as the top performer in Howe's squad so far this campaign with a 7.54 rating from WhoScored in the Premier League, while Osimhen's average of 4.3 shots per game is also far better than anyone at St James' Park, which emphasises the goal-scoring qualities he could add at Newcastle.

WhoScored suggests that the Nigeria international excels at finishing and headed attempts, and his numbers speak for themselves this season, so it was no surprise that BBC journalist Mimi Fawaz labelled him a "goal-machine" back in November.

Could Newcastle sign their own Erling Haaland?

Unsurprisingly, Osimhen's remarkable form in front of goal had drawn comparisons with Manchester City's Haaland, with FBref suggesting that the Norwegian superstar is the third-most similar player to the Napoli forward when compared with other strikers across Europe's top leagues.

This season has seen the two register extremely similar numbers with regard to non-penalty goals per 90 (0.99 vs 0.98), shots on target (both 39) and shot-creating actions (both 49).

Therefore, they can both be relied upon to put the ball in the back of the net, but also involve themselves heavily in the build-up play and can create chances for others, which is exactly the type of striker Howe would appreciate at St James' Park, especially with goalscoring wingers such as Miguel Almiron at his disposal.

Osimhen and Haaland are clearly similarly effective strikers in front of goal and if Newcastle can achieve their Champions League dream and PIF are willing to spend the money, then why not bring in the Napoli superstar, who has already proven himself as one of Europe's top strikers this season.