A £113 million player is convinced that Chelsea could end doing a deal for him this summer, and it would be quite the statement.

Chelsea could end up signing two strikers for Maresca

New manager Enzo Maresca, assisted by co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, are on the look out for new strikers.

As widely reported, Chelsea have entered talks over a deal for Aston Villa star Jhon Duran, despite the Colombian scoring just eight goals in all competitions under Unai Emery last season.

Fabrizio Romano says Duran wants to go to Chelsea and is waiting for the Blues, with the 20-year-old prioritising a move to Stamford Bridge over other clubs. However, Romano also claims the deal may only happen if Chelsea include players in the arrangement, with Villa making those same demands in talks to sell Douglas Luiz to Juventus.

Jhon Duran's best league games for Aston Villa last season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Aston Villa 3-3 Liverpool 8.36 Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace 7.48 Aston Villa 4-0 Everton 7.38 Man City 4-1 Aston Villa 6.90 Aston Villa 3-2 Burnley 6.80

Discussions remain ongoing over Duran, but his underwhelming haul could be a cause for concern for supporters who wish to see a prolific new number nine lead Maresca's team next season.

Luckily for them, multiple reports have indicated that another forward could join Chelsea as well as Duran this summer, so their striker search may not end with the South American. Graeme Bailey first mentioned this on X, while reliable Chelsea reporter Simon Phillips has also claimed that Maresca could end up with two new strikers - depending on factors like player sales.

Bearing this in mind, perhaps a move for Napoli star Victor Osimhen isn't completely impossible. As things stand, elite clubs appear to be showing little willingness to pay his £113 million release clause (Calcio Napoli), so Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis could be put under some pressure to negotiate a lower fee.

Osimhen has many suitors in Saudi Arabia, but it is questionable whether the 25-year-old would want to make a Middle East move at this stage of his career. Chelsea have been heavily linked with Osimhen since the turn of the year, and it appears the striker still holds up over joining them.

Osimhen convinced Chelsea could end up signing him

According to Calcio Napoli 24, only Saudi side Al Ahli are willing to pay the entirety of his clause. The Nigerian is reluctant, though, as he believes a move to the Premier League is still possible.

There, Osimhen is convinced Chelsea could end doing a deal for him this summer, and thinks the same of both Man United and Arsenal. The forward has bagged 76 goals and 18 assists in 133 appearances for Napoli over his career at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, and has proven to be one of Serie A's most prolific marksmen for years.