Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed an "unstoppable" striker who has scored 20 goals this season is open to talks over a move to Manchester United this summer.

Zirkzee and Hojlund struggling at Man Utd

Man United survived a scare against Ipswich Town in the Premier League last night, eventually prevailing 3-2 despite Patrick Dorgu being sent off late in the first half, but Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund's struggles continued.

Harry Maguire and Matthijs De Ligt provided the goals for Ruben Amorim's side, with Hojlund and Zirkzee being ranked among the worst-performing United players on the pitch, again failing to find the back of the net.

As such, the Red Devils have been assessing potential replacements for the summer, and Romano has confirmed there is now a big opportunity to sign Napoli's Victor Osimhen, who is set to be available for £62m at the end of the season due to a clause in his contract.

Romano has now dropped a new update on Osimhen potentially moving to Old Trafford in the summer, and the transfer expert appears to indicate a move could be a possibility under the right conditions.