An in-form player who will cost upwards of around £43 million is "certain" to seal a move away this summer, and Arsenal are now the "main contenders" for his signing.

Edu and Arteta draw up summer transfer plans at Arsenal

Sporting director Edu and Gunners boss Mikel Arteta work in tandem when it comes to the club's transfer activity, as is well known, and the former has already stated publicly that Arsenal have their targets in mind for the summer window.

"I understand what the fans are asking for but we already have our targets,” said Edu on Arsenal's transfer plans for 2024 to TNT Sports.

“We have planned a lot ahead and I will be worried if we don’t score a lot of goals and if we’re not creating chances, which is the opposite because we create a lot and score a lot of goals. The plan is to try to get better every year and I think we are in a good moment. Let's see if we can keep improving.”

On the field, Arsenal are currently chasing down a first Premier League title in 20 years after a campaign of excellent goalscoring form. No other side in the top flight have scored more this season than the north Londoners, but Arteta is still relying on a slip up from Man City, who hold all the cards mathematically heading into the final few games of 2023/2024.

Arsenal's remaining matches Man City's remaining matches Man United (away) Fulham (away) Everton (home) Tottenham (away) West Ham (home)

Having to contend with Pep Guardiola's City side, who many believe could be one of the best footballing teams the sport has ever seen, is a mightily unlucky spot to be in from Arsenal's perspective. But, whatever the outcome of this title race, it's safe to say Arsenal can hold their heads high - as they could be on for a whopping 89 points if they win their final two matches.

The summer window will be a crucial one, regardless of whether they go into it as champions of England. To maintain their place among the country's most elite sides, it is believed Arsenal are set to try and sign an "important" new striker (Fabrizio Romano).

Players like Kai Havertz, who's shone in a makeshift forward role over 23/24, will feel hard done by - but Arsenal's goalscoring form hasn't altered their plans to bring in a new natural number nine. Gabriel Jesus could even make way for Arsenal to bring in a world-class centre-forward, and one name who repeatedly gets mentioned is Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres.

Gyokeres "certain" to move with Arsenal "main contenders" for deal

The Sweden international, who's bagged an incredible 41 goals in all competitions this season, also has an £86 million release clause in his contract. However, that doesn't necessarily mean Arsenal will have to pay it, as some reports suggest Sporting could consider offers upward of around £43 million (La Gazzetta).

That would be a bargain by all standards, with newspaper Jornal de Noticias (via Sport Witness) sharing an update on his situation and Arsenal's interest. Indeed, they write that Gyokeres is "certain" to leave this summer and Arsenal are the "main contenders" to strike a deal.

Arsenal chiefs are also said to be "very impressed" by the 25-year-old's form this term, which isn't exactly surprising.