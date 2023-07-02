Leeds United will be well aware of the looming Championship season that draws ever closer, making their reluctance to appoint a new manager somewhat concerning.

With Daniel Farke the frontrunner, it seems that the confirmation of the 49ers' takeover is stalling the official announcement that would allow the German to actually get to work not only with the current squad but in adding to it too.

Despite that, there have already been numerous transfer targets that have seemingly been drawn up by the club. One such example is Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres, who continues to be linked with an Elland Road switch despite Premier League and other top-flight clubs from across Europe having shown an interest.

The Swedish marksman has already shown his ability to dominate the English second tier, so it would take an almighty task for the Whites to convince him to stay for one more season.

However, should they earn a promotion at the first time of asking, this 25-year-old marksman could star up front for them for the next decade. This would make his reported £25m price tag more than justified.

Should Leeds United sell Brenden Aaronson?

Should this hulking, pacey front-man decide on a move to Yorkshire, he could not only revolutionise their attack in an instant but have a transformative effect on those around him too.

At last the wingers would have a true focal point with which to play off, and the midfielders can now seek to push on knowing the chaos this 6 foot 2 finisher will bring.

However, should such a move accelerate, it is perhaps Brenden Aaronson that would be most excited to welcome this classic number nine into the side.

The American only joined last summer for a mouth-watering £24.7m fee, but struggled under the weight of his price tag and the physicality of the Premier League.

What did not aid matters was that Patrick Bamford, Leeds' usually-reliable striker, endured one of his worst seasons in recent memory. Rodrigo had to pick up the pieces, and whilst his 13 league goals marked an outstanding year, he plays without those physical assets that make Gyokeres so frightening and tricky to defend.

Should he join up with the 22-year-old attacking midfielder, perhaps the two could strike up a fine partnership that revitalises the former RB Salzburg maestro at last.

After all, in his final year in Austria, he did record 16 goal contributions across all competitions.

Not only would Aaronson be able to feed off the carnage his new teammate would provide, but the space he would be afforded would multiply massively as Gyokeres wrecks his way through defenders.

His tally of 21 goals and ten assists in the Championship last term somehow dwarfed the 17 he scored the year before even that, with it being no surprise to see former teammate Maxime Biamou brand him "unplayable".

It could be argued that this level is now beneath him, and therefore a move to Yorkshire makes little sense. However, should he look to the long-term, and was to be the man to spearhead their promotion the Sweden international would remain a hero at this famous club for many years to come.

Reigniting Aaronson though, who could only muster one league goal all last campaign, would still remain his most impressive feat though should he manage both.