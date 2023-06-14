Leeds United's summer seemed destined to be dominated by the takeover rumours, and yet just last week it was revealed that the 49ers had finally completed the deal to push Andrea Radrizzani out the exit door.This is a move fans will likely welcome, especially after the recent antics of the Italian, who even put Elland Road up as security as he sought to purchase a different club. Following on from his role in their relegation from the Premier League too, his position had become untenable.These new owners will know how commercially viable the top flight can be when combined with a club of this size, thus making it a must-achieve if they are to turn a profit on this venture. However, such a goal will only be reached if they invest themselves this summer.Reports from earlier this month of their interest in Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres will be welcome news to a fanbase desperate for some added firepower given the mass exodus now expected throughout the Yorkshire club.However, the €20m (£17m) price tag could prove a stumbling block, alongside the subsequent interest from a host of Premier League teams. It would mark a massive statement of intent should the 49ers complete this coup, suggesting that their stay in this division is to be short-lived.

How good is Viktor Gyokeres?

As painful as it is to admit, the Whites are officially now a Championship club again. Despite their immense standing in the English game, and the stature that has often led to an unprecedented transfer allure, their presence in the second division diminishes this massively.The quality of where they can now find their new targets from has dropped significantly, and in an effort to earn an instant promotion, perhaps within the league could be the best port of call for dominating it.Therefore, to tempt one of its most prolific scorers in recent years makes perfect sense, as this Swedish marksman would surely fire them towards a playoff push at the very least.In his most recent term, the 25-year-old scored 21 times in the league and assisted a further ten. Standing at 6 foot 2 but possessing frightening speed too, the powerful forward proved that he could create and score all on his own. This nearly culminated in the Sky Blues' playoff promotion too, although they were felled on penalties by a resolute Luton Town.

With 17 goals from the campaign prior too, this is a level he is clearly well above, with teammate Maxime Biamou even branding him "unplayable".By joining Leeds, he could hope for one final year in the Championship before either moving elsewhere or leading the Yorkshire side back to where they will feel they belong under this new ownership.