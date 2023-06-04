Leeds United could be set to make their first foray into the transfer market, seeking to pluck the Championship's top talent to ensure an instant return to the top flight.

What's the latest on Viktor Gyokeres to Leeds United?

That's according to Portuguese outlet Record, who claimed in Saturday's print edition that the Whites were one of many clubs keen on signing Coventry City marksman Viktor Gyokeres.

With plenty of Premier League interest sure to turn the head of the Sweden international, including the likes of Sporting CP abroad, such an outstanding season unfortunately could not culminate in a playoff final victory as they lost to Luton Town on penalties.

The expectation would be that after dominating the division so heavily, he would now seek to make the step up that his side came to close to achieving.

However, should Andrea Radrizzani offer him an intriguing proposal, convincing him to spearhead their swift return, the reported £20m asking price would prove worth every penny.

Could Viktor Gyokeres replace Rodrigo?

Standing at 6 foot 2, the 25-year-old marksman has all the attributes needed to thrive at this level and higher. As such, it was no surprise to see him maintain such blistering form throughout an entire term, recording 21 goals and a further ten assists, behind only Chuba Akpom as the league's top scorer.

He is a strong and combative forward, willing to bully centre-backs should it be required, yet his first touch and link-up play remain immaculate. Arguably his most devastating asset, which marries these attributes together, is his turn of pace. When he hits full speed, it is near-impossible to stop this bulldozing frontman.

With 1.8 key passes per game to support this creativity, there is little that Gyokeres cannot do. Leeds would give themselves a fine foundation to earn immediate promotion should they snag this red-hot finisher.

His signing could prove an added boost given they are almost certain to lose last season's top scorer, with 32-year-old Rodrigo unlikely to want to see out his twilight years in the English second division.

Although a slow starter since his £26m move back in 2020, failing to surpass seven goals in a season, the Spain international became comfortably the club's top performer despite their relegation, with his tally of 13 league goals even surpassing Raphinha's in his final year.

Replacing his goals will be imperative in earning any success in the coming campaign, and Gyokeres arguably could even represent an upgrade given his physical assets complement such a taxing division. Regardless, both represent willing runners capable of spearheading an attack on their own.

To emphasise this bright future, Blackburn Rovers defender Dom Hyam even noted: "I don't think he's got a ceiling to be honest. I think he's so good at what he does, his attributes are so rare as well.

"Obviously strikers have their qualities, but there's nothing he's bad at. He's good in the box, he's tall, he's big, he's strong, he's technically good as well. I think as long as he keeps grounded, which I know he will, I know him personally, yeah, I think he's got a massive career ahead of him."

To secure this deal from under the noses of far more attractive propositions would reinforce the stature of this great club, and give whoever the new manager is the perfect foundation for a fine debut year.