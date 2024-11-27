Manchester United have been handed a massive boost as it has emerged that one of Europe's elite is ready to turn down Barcelona in order to join Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford in the upcoming transfer windows.

Amorim takes charge at Manchester United

Amorim's first game in charge of Manchester United took just 81 seconds to ignite as Marcus Rashford put his side ahead against Premier League new-boys Ipswich Town.

However, it was all downhill from there as Omari Hutchinson grabbed a deserved equaliser for the hosts on the stroke of half time before a low-key second half saw Ipswich edge the better chances and left Manchester United forced to settle for a point in East Anglia.

There were immediately clear issues for Amorim to solve, with Rashford chosen to start as a striker but offering little except the goal, while Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee were both introduced from the bench in the second half to little effect.

Elsewhere, Diogo Dalot looked uncomfortable in his new wing-back role, while Bruno Fernandes was also sidelined for much of the game on the right hand side of attack.

"I know it is frustrating for the fans but we are changing so much in this moment with a lot of games," Amorim explained after the game. "We are going to suffer for a long period. We will try to win games but this will take time."

While tactics are likely to improve the Red Devils, part of the changes at the club will come in the transfer market, and United have been handed a boost in that regard.

Man Utd favourite destination for in-demand star

That comes as it has been claimed that Viktor Gyokeres is ready to turn down interest from Barcelona to reunite with Amorim at Old Trafford next summer, should the Red Devils opt to move for him.

The Swedish striker is among the hottest properties in world football, having scored 33 goals already this season across all competitions and caught the eye of several clubs including Arsenal and Barcelona.

It was under Amorim that he really found his feet among Europe's elite marksmen, and he is now keen to repay that faith by reuniting with his former boss at Old Trafford.

Viktor Gyokeres' record under Ruben Amorim Appearances 68 Goals 66 Assists 23 Minutes per goal/assist 64.1

That is according to The Sun, who claim that "Gyokeres has his heart set on a move to the Premier League and a reunion with ex-boss Ruben Amorim at Manchester United", meaning that he will turn down any Barcelona approaches.

Gyokeres could certainly arrive as the undisputed no.1 striker at Old Trafford, despite Amorim's experiment with Rashford against Ipswich, and his ability to both hold the ball up and find the back of the net with astonishing regularity could help turn the Red Devils into genuine top four contenders and more.

He is thought to be available for just £63m next summer, despite having a €100m (£84m) release clause written into his Sporting contract, thanks to a gentleman's agreement between the club and player.

A proven goalscorer who has thrived under Amorim and wants to move to Old Trafford, is this the most obvious transfer for the Red Devils?