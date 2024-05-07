A club's star player has hinted at a potential summer exit, with Arsenal thought to be very interested in securing a deal for the star.

Edu planning to sign new striker for Arsenal this summer

Sporting director Edu is set to try and bring in a world-class new forward option at the Emirates Stadium when the window reopens, with reliable media sources like Fabrizio Romano claiming this will indeed be the case.

Both Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus face uncertain futures at Arsenal, despite the pair standing out as Mikel Arteta's only natural senior striking options. The form of Kai Havertz in a makeshift forward role has thrown the latter's place into question, and some reports suggest Arsenal are ready to sell Jesus this summer and bring in a replacement.

The Gunners' current attackers haven't exactly failed to impress over 2023/2024, with no Premier League side scoring more goals than Arsenal this season. However, with Jesus and Nketiah potentially departing, the addition of a prolific alternative could be needed.

Arsenal's top scorers in the Premier League this season Goals Bukayo Saka 16 Kai Havertz 12 Leandro Trossard 11 Martin Odegaard 8 Declan Rice 7

A few big names have been linked with moves to north London, as Arteta seeks an outstanding natural new number nine. Arsenal are in the race to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, with Edu also registering interest in Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee.

“We still can't rule out Arsenal in the race for Osimhen," said journalist Ben Jacobs recently.

"It’s also true that PSG have Osimhen very, very high on their list of targets and can move in the market because they will free up money due to Kylian Mbappe’s departure. I'm still told by sources that Osimhen’s priority is the Premier League, which is encouraging for Chelsea and Arsenal. He would be looking for about £250,000 per week, which Arsenal, Chelsea and PSG would all be happy to pay.”

Another very interesting target is Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres, who has enjoyed the season of his life after making the move to Portugal from Coventry City last year.

Called "unplayable" by former Coventry teammates, the £40,000-per-week Sweden international has bagged a quite incredible 41 goals and 15 assists across 47 games in all competitions this season.

His form has led to reports that Arsenal are preparing a bid for Gyokeres this summer, though it is unclear whether they'd be willing to pay his seismic £86 million release clause.

Gyokeres hints at possible summer exit as Arsenal allegedly prepare offer

Speaking to the press this week, Gyokeres has now hinted at a possible exit from Sporting, as Arsenal apparently target him.

“Stay next season? It's football, it's normal, I can't promise anything,” he is quoted as saying by A Bola (via Standard Sport).

“I really like being here, but in football everything happens very fast and we have to adapt. I can't make so many predictions, it's difficult, there are still games this season, then we'll see."

Even though there is a case to be made that the Premier League is a much more competitive division than the Primeira Liga, over 40 goals is impressive no matter where you're playing, so he could definitely bolster Arteta's ranks.