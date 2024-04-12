One club's £86 million star has now decided he wants to join Mikel Arteta at Arsenal this summer, as he deems north London his "first choice".

Edu transfer plan as Arsenal seek new forward

Sporting director Edu has already revealed the calibre of player which Arsenal are looking to bring in, and with any luck, they'll be coming in to help the club defend their potential league title.

Arsenal's steady growth under Arteta has been nothing short of exceptional, with the Gunners spending years outside of England's elite circle but now find themselves consistently contending at the top end of the table.

This is largely down to the players brought in, as both Arteta and Edu work in tandem to continue investing into the club's long-term project. Attention soon turns towards the summer transfer window and how best to keep building upon Arsenal's recent success, with their transfer chief explaining that they're after young, hungry and passionate new recruits.

"We already have our targets,” said Edu on Arsenal's summer transfer policy.

“We have planned a lot ahead and I will be worried if we don’t score a lot of goals and if we’re not creating chances, which is the opposite because we create a lot and score a lot of goals. The plan is to try to get better every year and I think we are in a good moment. Let's see if we can keep improving.

Arsenal's best-performing players in the league this season Average match rating per 90 (via WhoScored) Bukayo Saka 7.64 Declan Rice 7.35 Martin Odegaard 7.31 Gabriel Magalhaes 7.05 Gabriel Martinelli 7.00

“Many times in certain conversations to recruit the players you don't see the character of the player or the character of the player does not fit well with what we are trying to do and then you have to move on and try to find what we’re really looking for. If you see all the signings we’ve made since we started together, everyone is almost the same, young, energetic and passionate, and good talents with big, beautiful futures ahead of them.”

One position Arsenal are certain to strengthen this summer is up front. Fabrizio Romano says Edu will sign an "important" striker this summer, and the reliable journalist has backed interest in Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres.

The "unplayable" Swede's phenomenal haul of 36 goals in all competitions is a real attraction for Arsenal, but many other elite sides will also be keeping tabs.

Gyokeres decides he wants to join Arsenal this summer

Now, according to Football Transfers, Edu and Arteta have may received a timely boost in their pursuit.

Indeed, it is now claimed that Gyokeres has made Arsenal his "first choice" club if he is to leave Sporting this summer. The former Coventry City star's contract includes an £86 million release clause, but Sporting are willing for sides to pay £68m up front and the rest further down the line.