Highlights Leeds are in desperate need of a striker after their poor early start to the season.

One target is worth £10m and similar to former target, Viktor Gyokeres.

The player in question found the net on 11 occasions last season.

Leeds United have been embroiled in several transfer sagas this summer, but only have four additions to show for it thus far…

Who are Leeds United signing this summer?

Daniel Farke will be quietly frustrated at the underwhelming start his side have had to the Championship season, without a win in their first three league matches and considerably profligate in front of goal.

What makes such wastefulness even more frustrating is their failed efforts to sign Viktor Gyokeres earlier in the window, with the Swedish striker supposedly high on their wish list back in May.

However, in the end, the allure of the Portuguese top flight trumped their interest, and he chose Sporting CP over Elland Road.

Now, the Whites could turn their attention elsewhere, with reports from earlier in the week suggesting they have bid £10m for Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer.

Despite how highly-rated the 21-year-old is at Villa Park, he has seemingly been made available for sale, with four years left on his £20k-per-week deal.

How good is Cameron Archer?

It will likely come as a surprise to very few to see the lethal young frontman appear as an option for Farke, who has been suffering in front of goal at the start of this campaign.

They are averaging just one goal per game from three Championship matches, despite taking 16 shots per game and averaging 62.7% possession, via Sofascore.

In desperate need of someone to simply stick the ball in the back of the net, Archer represents an outstanding option given he performed admirably just last term whilst on loan at Middlesbrough.

Across 20 league games, the youngster scored 11 times and assisted a further six, utilising his 6-foot frame and blistering speed to dominate.

What should particularly excite fans is the fact that, along with this proficiency, FBref include Gyokeres on Archer’s ‘similar players’ list.

For almost half of the price Sporting paid, they could receive a likeminded player of the former Coventry City superstar.

During his final season in England, the 25-year-old posted 21 goals and ten assists across 46 league appearances.

Exceptionally lethal, he was lauded by manager Mark Robins for his importance to the side: “You can’t replace him. Everyone needs to know that and should know that. And in the football department, everyone does know that. So he’s a one-of-a-kind. There aren’t that many around. I think that, certainly, he is priceless!”.

Similarly, Archer was lauded as “incredibly prolific” by scout Jacek Kulig, who helps to emphasise those similarities as well as his capability to lead the line for this struggling outfit.

To further showcase his superiority within the Championship and eight other leagues most similar to it, when compared to strikers he sits in the top 1% for both non-penalty goals and assists per 90, as well as the top 12% for successful take-ons per 90, via FBref.

Archer boasts pace, power and proficiency in front of goal, with similarities to Gyokeres a happy coincidence that clearly showcases the profile Farke is searching for in his new number nine.