Leeds United could be set to make their first signing of the summer, even before securing a new manager...

What's the latest on Viktor Johansson to Leeds United?

With the 49ers seeking to solve the many issues that Andrea Radrizzani left them with when he offloaded the club, atop their list is likely filling their head coach vacancy.

However, they cannot pass up the opportunity of a transfer coup should it appear, which according to Football League World, it has done.

They note that the Whites are keeping tabs on Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson as a potential replacement for Illan Meslier, with a focus on domestic transfers expected to be the priority this summer.

Fans will likely be glad to see the back of their French shot-stopper, given how his exploits at the back end of last term cost them dearly.

After all, it was reported back in April that he already had one eye on an exit even before their relegation.

Who is Viktor Johansson?

To swap out this culpable French dud for such a capable gem would mark an instant upgrade, and hopefully kickstart a much-needed defensive revolution at Elland Road.

Last campaign the Whites shipped 78 goals as they finished 19th in the Premier League, and the 23-year-old goalkeeper saw much of the blame placed upon his shoulders. The stopper was therefore understandably dropped for their final four games of the season.

His 6.65 average rating in the league that year was supportive of Sam Allardyce's decision, as he would concede on average two goals per game, and kept just five clean sheets throughout the whole term, via Sofascore.

Journalist David Kent even outlined how the £30k-per-week dud had let his side down, writing on Twitter in April: "Meslier a massive liability at this stage for Leeds."

Meanwhile, Johansson has been an ever-present stalwart for The Millers, cementing the number-one spot with a string of fine performances.

Across his 43 Championship matches in the recently-concluded campaign, he was averaging 3.7 saves per game at a success rate of 74%. This fed into the 13 clean sheets he had earned, and the 7.11 average rating bestowed upon the 24-year-old, via Sofascore.

Despite his side finishing 19th, he commanded a staunch backline that held firm on many occasions despite all their struggles.

The 6 foot 1 titan had offered a glimpse into his goalkeeping strengths back in 2020 and has only served to prove his claims correct in the following years.

He initially claimed: "I’d say I’m an explosive goalkeeper, quick off my line, good at shot stopping and good with my kicking."

Replacing unreliability with solidity will be a huge step forward for the Yorkshire outfit, as the 49ers seek to hand whoever their new manager is the perfect platform for instant success.