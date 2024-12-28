Aston Villa manager Unai Emery will now have plenty of focus on the January transfer window after the club’s 3-0 loss to Newcastle United.

Despite the Spaniard having a wonderful group of players to call upon, adding in a new signing or two next month could inject some freshness into the first team, especially with the Midlands side still battling it out on two fronts.

Finances shouldn’t be a problem for Emery heading into the winter window. The question is, who is he looking at?

Aston Villa transfer news

According to Friday’s edition of Spanish outlet AS - via Sport Witness - Villa are battling it out to sign Real Sociedad attacking midfielder Brais Mendez.

It isn’t just Villa who are keen on luring him to the Premier League, however, as West Ham United are also showing interest in the player as they seek to bolster their squad.

The report goes on to state that Mendez has a deal at the La Liga side until 2028 which has a release clause of €60m (£50m) inserted into it.

With two English sides fighting it out, it won't be easy for Emery and co to complete the deal, particularly with the Hammers said to be leading the race at present.

That said, if the Villans could nudge ahead it would represent a real coup, with Mendez statistically similar to a current Villa star, which could see him slot right into the starting XI with ease…

Brais Mendez could be John McGinn 2.0 for Aston Villa

This season, the Spaniard has operated either as an attacking midfielder or in a slightly deeper role at the heart of the midfield, registering three goals and three assists in all competitions for Sociedad.

In La Liga, the 27-year-old has showcased his talents by creating two big chances, averaging 1.1 key passes per game while winning 4.1 total duels each match, proving he can contribute effectively going forward and defensively.

Analyst Ben Mattinson heaped praise on the player at the start of 2024, saying he was “seriously underrated” which suggests he could be an ideal player to bring in next month to rival long-serving captain John McGinn.

The Scot has missed just four games all season for Villa, registering six goal contributions in the process and is one of Emery’s most consistent performers.

According to FBref, McGinn is the third-most comparable player to Mendez, which suggests that Emery could be signing a player with significant talent should the 27-year-old move to England next month.

John McGinn vs Brais Mendez - League stats (2024/25) Metric McGinn Mendez Goals 0 2 Assists 3 1 Total duels won per game 4.1 4.1 Big chances created 4 2 Tackles per game 0.9 1.1 Total shots per game 1.2 1.2 Stats via Sofascore

Indeed, this season, the pair have registered similar statistics across a range of metrics in their respective leagues, such as goals and assists (both with three), total shots (18 vs 19), shot-creating actions per 90 (2.68 vs 3.14) and tackles won (11 vs ten).

Bringing in another midfielder in January would take some of the pressure on those currently in the squad and, with Mendez showcasing the same sort of attributes as McGinn, it might be a wise investment by the club.

The transfer window cannot come quickly enough.