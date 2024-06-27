Aston Villa could look a rather different team when they take to the pitch for their first Premier League game against West Ham United compared to the final game of last term.

This is due to the club having to sell players in order to comply with profit and sustainability rules (PSR) before June 30, otherwise, they could face various sanctions.

Unai Emery is clearly working hard to avoid such penalties, as Douglas Luiz, Omari Kellyman and Tim Iroegbunam are either close to departing or have already left the Midlands side in recent weeks.

These sales will allow the manager to complete a deal for players such as Ian Maatsen, who looks set to join from Chelsea, with plenty more in the pipeline over the coming weeks.

Despite raising some funds already, could Emery perhaps cash in on another one of his prized assets this summer? Particularly as there is a chance he could receive a fee which might be too hard to turn down.

Aston Villa could sell Ollie Watkins this summer

Why would Emery want to sell Villa’s highest goalscorer from last season? A player who is currently in England’s Euro 2024 squad and still has so much to offer.

Well there are a few reasons. Firstly, there appears to be no shortage of interest in the centre forward.

Arsenal are a club who have shown plenty of admiration for the player in recent months as Mikel Arteta seeks to bolster his attacking options, while Chelsea were showing some interest late last year in a bid for the Englishman.

He will turn 29 midway through the 2024/25 campaign, which indicates that he might not get much better than what he is now. Could this give Emery a licence to sell him during the current window?

Watkins currently has a market value of €52.6m (£44m) according to Football Transfers, which has been rising steadily ever since the start of last season.

There is no doubt Emery will want a higher fee than that should interest in Watkins remain over the next few weeks, especially going by his record last season.

Indeed, the 28-year-old found the back of the net 27 times last term, chipping in with 13 assists as he emerged as one of the biggest stars in a Villa team which secured fourth place in the Premier League.

Ollie Watkins' stats for Villa last season Metric Premier League Conference League Goals 19 5 Assists 13 0 Scoring frequency (minutes) 170 151 Shots on target per game 1.3 0.9 Big chances created 11 0 Successful dribbles per game 0.7 0.5 Key passes per game 1.2 0.9 Via Sofascore

Not only does he know the league, but his finishing skills could prove to be a game-changer for the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea.

Should an offer arrive, Emery must surely strike when the iron is hot. Especially considering there could be a perfect replacement available…

Aston Villa's dream Ollie Watkins replacement

According to i News, Villa are among a host of English sides eyeing up a move for LOSC Lille striker Jonathan David this summer.

Manchester United currently lead the race as they have already made contact with his representatives, but with Champions League football to look forward to, could this potentially swing the odds in Villa's favour?

With just one year left on his current deal, it appears he could be departing the French side this summer. Lille president Olivier Letang has confirmed that bids of around £25m could be enough to secure his services ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

There is no doubt the Midlands side need some added quality and bringing a player such as David to the club in the summer could give them a massive boost.

Why Jonathan David would be a good signing for Aston Villa

His statistics from last season prove that the Canadian is one of the finest centre-forwards on the continent.

Across 47 games in all competitions during 2023/24, the 24-year-old scored an impressive 27 goals while grabbing nine assists too.

Across Europe’s top five leagues, David ranked in the top 17% for non-penalty goals per 90 (0.58) when compared to his positional peers, while also ranking in the top 3% for pass success rate per 90 (82%), which shows that he is more than comfortable linking the play with those who are playing behind him, which could prove useful for Emery next season.

U23 scout Antonio Mango lauded David for being “absolutely insane” when it comes to his scoring record, while further praise came from Canadian journalist Tony Marinaro, hailing the Lille marksman as "one of the best strikers in the world", no mean feat in today’s game.

Among his teammates last season in the French top flight, David ranked highly in a number of metrics, notably first for goals and assists (23), shots on target per game (1.4) and penalties won (two), while ranking fourth for key passes per game (0.9) and third for big chances created (eight), showcasing his all round game.

Not only would David be a solid presence in the final third for Villa next season, but he is also able to drop slightly deeper to link up well with fellow teammates, creating chances for them going forwards.

Cashing in on Watkins might be the last thing on the minds of supporters, but it is clear that David can offer a well-rounded game.

Combine this with the fact he would cost just £25m, not yet reaching his prime, and a move for the Canadian centre-forward is looking more and more attractive.

He is currently representing his nation at the 2024 Copa América, scoring the winner for Canada in a 1-0 win against Peru, which puts them in a good position to reach the quarter-finals of the event.

If he continues to impress in the competition, Villa may have to battle against more than just Man United with regard to signing the talented striker, as there are plenty more European heavyweights out there who could certainly do with a player just like him.

If Emery can bring him to the Premier League, it would be seen as a massive statement of intent, that’s for sure.