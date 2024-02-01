Highlights Aston Villa have successfully signed Morgan Rogers in the final days of the transfer window, adding to their attacking options.

Reports suggest that Villa is interested in signing Youssef En-Nesyri from Sevilla, which could strengthen their attack even further.

Ollie Watkins has been Villa's main source of goals this season, but adding Rogers and potentially En-Nesyri could provide Emery with more options and goal-scoring potential.

Aston Villa have enjoyed a productive final few days of the January transfer window as they finally brought Morgan Rogers to the club after numerous attempts.

Could Unai Emery make another surprise move on deadline day in order to further bolster his attack? The Midlands side have been linked with a La Liga striker…

Aston Villa’s deadline day activity

While Rogers comes in to give Emery something extra, another out-and-out centre-forward could also be beneficial for the club.

According to reports in Spain, Villa appear to be interested in a deal for Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri.

The Moroccan forward has been made available for a transfer by new Sevilla manager Quique Sanchez Flores in the dying stages of the winter window, with the manager clearly not seeing a future for him in his plans.

This could allow Emery to strike in the next few hours and perhaps lure him to the Premier League, and he could form a wonderful duo with him alongside new arrival Rogers.

Why Youssef En-Nesyri would be a good signing for Villa

Although the Villa Park outfit are currently occupying fifth spot in the Premier League table, they have relied heavily on Ollie Watkins as their main source of goals.

Indeed, the Englishman has 20 goal contributions in the top flight this term, and it makes up for 45% of Villa’s goal participation, proving how vital he is.

Adding in Rogers alongside potentially En-Nesyri could give Emery a couple of extra options during the second half of the season.

Before joining Villa, Rogers ranked fourth among the Boro squad for goals and assists (eight) in the second tier, while also ranking second for big chances created (11), fourth for key passes per game (1.4) and for successful dribbles per game (one), showcasing his talents on the wing.

It is clear that he can not only thrive in front of goal but also use his ability to create a plethora of opportunities for his teammates. As such, this may allow him to form a wonderful partnership with the Sevilla striker should he move to England.

The 26-year-old was previously hailed a “world-beater” by Sky Sports commentator Terry Gibson and if he moved to the Premier League, he could star under Emery.

En-Nesyri has netted 62 goals in 180 appearances for the Andalusian side, which works out as a goal every 2.9 games and this is a solid strike rate.

The 6 foot 3 gem has started just 12 matches in La Liga this term yet has found the back of the net on five occasions, while he has missed six big chances, suggesting his tally may have been higher had he been more clinical in front of goal.

With his deal running out at the end of next season, perhaps Emery could secure him at a knockdown price today as he looks to add some more quality to this squad.

With Rogers on the wing along with Watkins and En-Nesyri leading the line, the Spaniard may have just given the club that extra boost they were needing heading into a crucial few months.