Aston Villa confirmed the sale of Moussa Diaby earlier this week, recouping nearly the entirety of the £51.9m they paid to sign him just a year ago.

Unai Emery will be hoping to use the fee wisely in the transfer market, as some more strength in depth will be required in order to bolster his attacking options ahead of next term.

With Champions League football taking place at Villa Park, the Spaniard will need to replace Diaby in the next few weeks.

Could he turn to the Bundesliga yet again?

Latest on Aston Villa's transfer search

According to CaughtOffside, Villa are an showing interest in Borussia Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi, with talks having already been held regarding a potential move.

As per the report, the Bundesliga side are demanding a fee of around £35m which appears to be too much for the Midlands side, with Emery and co ready to return with a bid at a 'lower price' - amid rival interest from both Chelsea and Arsenal.

Could Adeyemi be the perfect replacement for Diaby? He has certainly proven that he can sparkle on the big stage.

Karim Adeyemi’s season in numbers

The big stage in question is the Champions League final. Despite Dortmund suffering a 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid at Wembley, Adeyemi was certainly impressive.

During the game, the £81k-per-week German attempted three dribbles, made one key pass, created a big chance and had three total shots, although it wasn’t enough to help his club win the tie.

Karim Adeyemi's statistics last season Metric Bundesliga Champions League Goals 3 2 Assists 1 1 Big chances created 3 3 Successful dribbles per game 0.9 1.1 Key passes per game 0.4 1.2 Via Sofascore

Analyst Ben Mattinson hailed the winger on X towards the end of 2023, saying that he has “electric pace” and is a “composed finisher” which were qualities that he demonstrated during the 2023/24 campaign.

Last season, the 22-year-old found the back of the net just five times, while chipping in with two assists, hardly the numbers which Emery requires on the right flank for Villa.

However, he does offer plenty of other qualities. When compared to his positional peers in the Bundesliga, Adeyemi ranked in the top 5% for carries into the penalty area (2.66) per 90, while also ranking in the top 11% for take-ons attempted (5.91) per 90 and the top 2% for percentage of aerial duels won per 90 (60.9%), showcasing his danger on the flank.

Diaby registered 19 goal contributions – ten goals and nine assists – for Villa last season. While it wasn’t quite as impressive as his spell at Bayer Leverkusen, it certainly wasn’t as bad as many made out.

Adeyemi would have a lot to live up to, but for a fee of £35m, plus the fact he is yet to turn 23, could tempt Emery into exploring a move for the Nigerian-born winger in the next week or so.

Much will depend on whether the club could sell another player or two, but signing Adeyemi would give Emery a solid option on the right-hand side who can undoubtedly dazzle on those looming Champions League nights.