Aston Villa are still eyeing up a couple of deals which could see their transfer window go from solid to spectacular.

Trevoh Chalobah is being eyed as a potential replacement for Diego Carlos should he be sold before the end of the window.

Unai Emery is also tracking a La Liga sensation too, and signing him could prove to be a bigger coup than Amadou Onana…

Aston Villa transfer news

As reported earlier this week, Aston Villa have been offered the chance to sign Atlético Madrid striker Samu Omorodion.

The belief is that the club have not made an offer for the youngster, yet this could see Emery lose out on him to a host of clubs who appear keen on securing his services this summer.

It looked as though he was closing in on a move to Chelsea, yet that deal fell through. If Villa did want to make a concrete offer, then it could see them shell out around £34m.

The attacker recently won the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics with Spain, defeating France 5-3 in an enthralling final, but it seems as though he is destined to leave his homeland this summer.

Given his talent and hype surrounding the player of late, he could be one of the biggest signings Emery makes this summer.

Samu Omorodion’s season in numbers

The youngster spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Deportivo Alaves from Madrid, and he took the chance to enjoy a breakout season for the club.

Samu Omorodion's statistics last season Goals 9 Assists 1 Shots on target per game 1.9 Key passes per game 0.5 Successful dribbles per game 0.6 Total duels won per game 3.5 Via Sofascore

Indeed, across 36 matches in all competitions, he scored nine times while grabbing an assist, showing flashes of his prodigious talent.

Among his teammates, the Spaniard ranked first for goals and assists (ten) in La Liga, while also ranking first for goal frequency (a goal every 223 minutes), first for shots per game (1.9) and second for shots on target per game (0.8), evidence that his loan spell was a success.

This set him up nicely for the Olympic football tournament, and he featured for Spain, who won gold for the first time since 1992.

While he may have only started one game, the striker netted once while averaging 0.8 shots per match, highlighting his desire to add to his goal tally.

U23 scout Antonio Mango lauded him as a “beast” during his spell on loan last term, as Emery could certainly land a major coup in bringing him to Villa.

Onana has proven he can shine in the Premier League and will be important for the Midlands side as they look to build on last term, but Omorodion’s potential is frightening.

If they lure him to the club, Emery will have a sublime talent on his hands, one that will need to be developed carefully if he wishes to fulfil his potential.

£34m on the surface seems like a lot, but if he can turn into the world-class attacker he is destined to be, it could turn into a bargain.