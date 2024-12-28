After conceding three goals during their latest Premier League defeat, Aston Villa manager Unai Emery knows what position needs bolstered during the winter transfer window.

With Tyrone Mings and Diego Carlos both turning 32 by the end of the season, bringing in another centre-back is top of the manager’s wish list heading into January.

Recent reports indicate that Emery has already set his sights on bringing in a new signing…

Aston Villa's transfer search

As reported by Caught Offside earlier this week, PSG defender Milan Skriniar is set to be put up for sale by the French club next month, with 11 clubs battling it out to secure his signature.

A price tag of €35m (£29m) has been set for the player, but this figure could be reduced to around €25m (£21m) as per the report.

European heavyweights Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Real Madrid, AS Roma and Bayer Leverkusen are also interested in Skriniar, meaning Villa face some stiff competition.

If they managed to pull off the signing, the Slovakian would be an ideal upgrade for Carlos, no doubt about that.

Milan Skriniar can be an upgrade on Diego Carlos

Carlos has started just 13 games throughout the 2024/25 campaign, failing to really impress during his time on the pitch.

In the Premier League, the Brazilian has lost possession 7.2 times per game, while winning only 45% of his ground duels along with committing one foul per game.

Emery needs some quality in this area and a move for Skriniar could see Carlos moved on in January and this would be the best move for all parties.

Comparing Carlos and Skriniar's stats this season (league only) Metric (per 90) Carlos Skriniar Accurate passes 52.9 72 Tackles 0.8 1.4 Possession lost 7.2 3.6 Fouls committed 1 0.8 Total duels won 2.2 3.8 Interceptions 0.6 0.6 Stats via Sofascore

The Slovak centre-back has spent the previous seven seasons playing for two of the biggest teams in Europe – Inter Milan and PSG.

Winner of both the French and Italian domestic leagues along with a handful of cups, Skriniar has that winning mentality that Emery requires to lead his defence.

During Euro 2020, Swedish player Albin Ekdal heaped praise on the defender before the clash between the two nations, lauding him as "one of the best in the world":

“I know him, he is an incredibly good player. Aggressive and fast in defense, one of the best in the world. We have to be careful about him in defense, but also about aerial situations in attack.”

This season hasn’t been the most productive, however, making just five appearances in all competitions, slipping down the pecking order in the French capital.

Despite this limited game time, Skriniar has shone on the field. Not only has he won 61% of his total duels contested, but the centre-back has lost possession just 3.6 times per game while averaging a 97% pass success rate in Ligue 1.

Imagine how impressive he could be if he was given a regular starting berth in Emery’s Villa side. Especially considering his solid displays for the French side, despite playing just five games.

A fee of £21m may turn into a wonderful bargain. That’s a certainty.