Aston Villa have enjoyed a wonderful seven days. Not only did they give their chances of securing fourth place in the Premier League table a boost by defeating Arsenal last weekend, but they also secured progression to the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League.

Following a bumpy patch recently, it looks as though Unai Emery’s men have clicked into gear at precisely the right time, and it could end up being a season to remember.

Despite adding some quality players to his squad last summer, the Spaniard could be boosted by securing Champions League football, allowing him to invest further this summer.

It appears he is already thinking ahead with regard to potential signings, as bolstering his defence seems to be a priority…

Aston Villa transfer news

According to TEAMtalk, Villa are searching for a new left-back ahead of the summer transfer window, with Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella reportedly on their list.

They have some alternative targets, however, as Kieran Tierney has also emerged as a possible target for Emery.

The Spaniard signed the Scotsman from Celtic during the summer of 2019 when he was in charge of Arsenal and a reunion could certainly be on the cards.

The Gunners will consider bids of around £25m in order to sell the defender once he returns from his loan spell with Real Sociedad and this could perhaps tempt Emery to make a move.

With a long-term future in north London unlikely, a move to the Midlands could see Tierney secure regular game time and return to the form he displayed during his first few seasons at Arsenal.

Not only that, but he could become a key player for Villa should he move north, becoming an upgrade on Alex Moreno in the process.

Alex Moreno’s statistics for Villa this season

The Spanish defender joined the Midlands outfit during the January transfer window last year as competition for Lucas Digne and has since made 47 appearances for the club, registering six goal contributions in the process.

Despite missing the start of the season due to a hamstring injury, he made his first appearance against Legia Warsaw, promptly getting on the scoresheet during an eventual 2-1 victory.

Alex Moreno's stats for Aston Villa this season Metric Europa Conference League Premier League Goals 1 2 Accurate passes per game 16 16.9 Big chances created 0 1 Tackles per game 0.8 0.9 Possession lost per game 7.4 7.7 Via Sofascore

Since then, he has played 28 times for Villa, competing with Digne for a place in the starting XI.

Among his teammates, Moreno currently ranks outside the top ten for key passes per game (0.6) in the top flight, while also ranking lowly for big chances created (one), accurate passes per game (16.9) and tackles per game (0.9), which shows that he has struggled to make an impact when chosen to play.

Given that he will turn 31 just after the season finishes, it could be a wise move to bring in someone a lot younger in order to take over the long-term future of the left-back position.

Tierney fits the bill perfectly, and if he can get himself back to 100% fitness, the Scot could be an excellent addition to the squad.

Kieran Tierney’s stats at Real Sociedad this season

Following a season which saw the former Celtic defender make just 15 starts in all competitions for the Gunners, it was clear going out on loan would allow him to secure more game time.

A hamstring injury has ensured Tierney hasn’t featured as often as he would have liked during his spell in La Liga, yet the 26-year-old has still played 22 times for the club, grabbing two assists in that time.

Despite various setbacks, the left-back has impressed when unleashed in La Liga. Across the whole Sociedad squad, Tierney currently ranks seventh for accurate passes per game (29.4) in the top flight, while also ranking eighth for big chances created (two) and second for tackles per game (2.1), which shows that he could be an upgrade on Moreno when comparing the two using these statistics.

Former Arsenal icon Ashley Cole hailed the player in 2021 during his time at the Gunners, saying: "I think he would have liked to see more game time, he’s had a few injuries that hampered his season. When he’s in the team, they are a different team, he’s willing to defend, he’s that kind of leader and warrior they need in this team.”

How Kieran Tierney compares to Alex Moreno

While both players like to push forward down the left flank as often as possible, trying to create chances for others, it is Tierney who stands out from a defensive point of view.

When compared to his positional peers across Europe’s top five leagues, Tierney ranks in the top 7% for tackles (2.94), the top 19% for aerials won (1.32) and the top 36% for interceptions (1.03) per 90, which shows just how vital he has been for Sociedad when they don’t have the ball.

In comparison, Moreno ranks in the top 40% for interceptions (1.01) per 90, but he currently ranks in the bottom 21% for tackles (1.57) and the bottom 8% for aerials won (0.38) per 90, indicating how poor he has been with regard to these defensive metrics when compared to his positional peers in the top five European leagues.

While £25m may be a significant sum to spend on a left-back, Emery could bring out the best in Tierney should he reunite with the £110k-per-week star this summer.

The statistics certainly suggest that he could offer more from a defensive viewpoint than Moreno, while also ranking higher among his teammates for passing and attacking metrics when compared to the Spaniard.

Securing Champions League football for the 2024/25 campaign will give Emery some more funds to work with, plus the added bonus of players wanting to join his team as they will be playing in Europe’s premier club competition.

They face a clash against Bournemouth on Sunday. A win could continue to bolster their chances of securing a top-four finish, while a defeat would be a disappointing way to finish what has been a wonderful week for Villa.