Aston Villa look intent on strengthening their squad ahead of the 2024/25 season, which will see the Midlands outfit play in the Champions League.

Unai Emery certainly hasn’t rested on his laurels, already signing Lewis Dobbin from Everton, while Ian Maatsen has seemingly sealed a move from Chelsea.

The pair won't be the only arrivals in the Midlands this summer, as Emery eyes a swoop for a former Premier League player…

Aston Villa look set to raid Sporting Club

According to a report from Portuguese outlet O Jogo (via Sport Witness) earlier this month, Villa have been linked with a move for Pedro Goncalves recently as they seek to bolster their attacking options.

Bayer Leverkusen have had an offer of £25m rejected as the Portuguese club demand a much higher transfer fee, something which could potentially be a stumbling block for Emery.

Sporting Lisbon's Pedro Goncalves.

Might Goncalves want a second crack at the Premier League, however, as he made just one appearance during a spell with Wolves at the start of his career.

Aston Villa's former Portuguese players Player Year Joined Games Played Andre Moreira 2018 2 Tiago Ilori 2015 0 Nelson 1996 72 Via Transfermarkt

A move for the 26-year-old would allow Emery to sign a perfect player for Maatsen to link up with, as well as bringing in an upgrade on Morgan Rogers.

What Pedro Goncalves could offer Aston Villa

Signing Maatsen could be a shrewd piece of business, but by adding Goncalves to his squad, the Spaniard could form an impressive duo on the left wing.

Last season, the former Wolves starlet scored 18 goals while grabbing 17 assists across all competitions. 18 of these goal contributions came from the left wing, which suggests this is the position he is most comfortable performing in.

During his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund, Maatsen created three big chances, averaged 0.5 key passes and succeeded with 0.8 dribbles across just 16 Bundesliga matches, proving that he loves to get forward whenever possible, something which could work in Goncalves’ favour.

Emery signed Rogers in January from Middlesbrough after he enjoyed an impressive start to the season, but he failed to really replicate this sort of form in the Midlands.

Indeed, when compared to his positional peers across similar leagues, the youngster ranked in the top 8% for assists per 90 (0.42) yet ranked in the lowest 88% for non-penalty goals per 90 (0.11) and the lowest 60% for total shots per 90 (1.97).

In comparison, Goncalves ranked in the top 12% for non-penalty goals (0.38), the top 3% for assists (0.42) and the top 9% for total shots (3.15) per 90, which certainly proves he would be a major upgrade on the current Villa gem.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig hailed Goncalves as “incredible” way back in 2021 and since then, he has improved both his performances and statistics season after season.

The chance to play in the Premier League and compete at the top end of the table, plus participation in the Champions League, could give Emery an advantage in his pursuit of the winger.

Much will depend on the fee Sporting Club demand for their prized asset in the coming weeks.