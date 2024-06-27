Deals may not have been finalised yet but Aston Villa will sell Douglas Luiz to Juventus, collecting cash, midfielder Enzo Barrenechea and talented winger Samuel Iling-Junior in return.

The Premier League's profit and sustainability (PSR) rules have dictated the summer but the June 30 deadline looms large. Luckily, Villa's prudency has seen them successfully circumvent the possibility of breaching such rules. Now, with Champions League football lying ahead, Unai Emery's outfit can make real headway.

Aforementioned signings are augmented by the nearly-completed move for Ross Barkley, but Luiz's sale marks the loss of a true linchpin, and Emery looks eager to push ahead and sign another replacement.

Villa eyeing Douglas Luiz replacement

According to Spanish outlet AS earlier this week, Aston Villa are tussling with a number of top European clubs for Real Sociedad midfielder Brais Mendez, who has a €60m (£52m) release clause in his contract.

The Spaniard is considered a fundamental, near irreplaceable member of Imanol Alguacil's team, but if Villa endeavour to meet his buyout price, he may well find himself pulled toward the English Midlands.

Why Villa are interested in Brais Mendez

Last season, Sociedad finished sixth in La Liga and Mendez proved his level as one of the standout performers, making good on past praise from journalist Zach Lowy that he is a player of "sensational" quality.

Across 44 appearances in all competitions, he scored eight goals and added nine assists, also winning 1.3 tackles and 4.6 duels per match average in the Spanish top flight, as per Sofascore, to underscore his multi-strength skill set.

A dynamic midfielder, Mendez would emulate Luiz's impressive attacking instinct, with his goal and assist tally from last season ranking him among the top 3% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 10% for assists and the top 13% for shot-creating actions per 90, as per FBref.

This could compensate for the departure of Luiz and then some, who ranks among the top 16% of midfielders for goals, the top 22% for assists and the top 17% for shot-creating actions per 90 himself.

Brais Mendez: 23/24 Stats by Position Position Apps Goals Assists Attacking midfield 18 3 5 Central midfield 13 1 2 Right winger 6 3 2 Centre-forward 1 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

As you can see, he's not shackled to one position, instead enjoying sweeping success across a range of roles - even competent on the right flank when called upon.

But he'd principally be utilised in the centre of the park, pulled into a more industrious, but still forward-moving, role to tailor toward Emery's system.

In this sense, he truly would be a fantastic replacement for Luiz. Barkley too offers a range of versatile tools to ensure success at Villa Park but Mendez has proven himself to be a player of flair and unique ability from the middle.

A "smooth operator" - as noted by an effusive Lowy - the £36k-per-week ace is daring and deadly from behind the frontline, something that Luiz has also demonstrably succeeded in being at Aston Villa.

Moreover, given the nature of the Brazilian's (soon former) modus operandi under Emery, he averaged 1.7 tackles and 4.2 successful duels per Premier League match in 2023/24, Mendez would be a terrific heir.

Further players Mendez could replace

With Barkley joining a talented group of forward-thinking midfielders consisting of John McGinn, Jacob Ramsey and, sometimes, Morgan Rogers, it might feel a tad congested, with Luiz never really deployed further up the field, instead moving forward at an apt opportunity to wreak chaos.

Might another sale be necessary? According to The Times, Aston Villa have recently rejected a £20m offer from Tottenham Hotspur for Ramsey, with the player-plus-cash trend this summer at the centre once again, with Giovani Lo Celso offered.

Lo Celso has never nailed down a starting spot at Spurs since signing for an eventual total of £42m in 2018, despite his patent passing pedigree. He might prove to be a square peg in a round hole under Emery, simply a number and unable to perform the many-faceted jobs to the desired standard.

Ramsey, however, is not unexpendable despite Emery's desire to retain his services, with the Lions making it known that the homegrown attacking midfielder would require a fee of £40-50m to prise from Villa Park.

Mendez could prove to be an upgrade on the 23-year-old, who is talented but inconsistent and marred by setbacks, starting only eight Premier League matches last season and last completing a competitive appearance in early March due to a toe injury.

Still, Ramsey is a good player and excels when unshackled and pointed toward the opposing penalty area, using his wheels to drive forward and strike on goal or thread balls into the path of striking teammates.

Furthermore, he carries a robust and defensively aware style of play that mirrors that of Mendez, with the boyhood Villan averaging 2.0 tackles and 4.6 successful duels per game during the 2022/23 season, when he enjoyed far brighter fortunes on the injury front and posted six goals and seven assists from 31 starting appearances in the English top flight.

There's no question that Villa wish to keep Ramsey at the club but given the need to continue to appease PSR rules and the fact that Mendez could be brought in as a more complete and clinical replacement, it might be worth allowing him to leave, should the lofty price tag be met by a team like Tottenham.

Clearly, Mendez might just be the full package to fire Aston Villa toward new levels of success. With Champions League football beckoning, the Spain star would be a fitting replacement for an outgoing stalwart in Luiz, and potentially even Ramsey too.