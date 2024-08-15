Let's say Aston Villa supporters were told back in May that club-record signing Moussa Diaby and midfield general Douglas Luiz would be sold this summer, having defied the odds to record a top-four Premier League finish and roll out the carpet to Europe's pinnacle club competition.

Let's say that Unai Emery found himself beset with PSR concerns that, at one point, looked almost insurmountable. Let's also say that the sage Spaniard and Villa's president of football operations, Monchi, overcame such obstacles and repainted the squad with a shiny new tint.

The Midlands' high fliers have skipped past the financial battering ram to ensconce themselves in a promising position. Emery is perhaps a little light in defence, but that may be sorted out in due course.

So too could the Lions pounce on a new forward to complement the brilliant Ollie Watkins - if the price is right.

Aston Villa transfer news

As per Corriere dello Sport - via Sport Witness - Aston Villa are in the running to sign Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku this summer, even though he is expected to join Serie A side Napoli.

The report goes that Villa are willing to trump Napoli's offer of €25m (£21m) plus bonuses, with Monchi informing Chelsea that he is willing to meet his €43m (£37m) release clause in full.

The Premier League suitors, moreover, boast Champions League football, whereas the fallen Parthenopeans finished tenth last term, a title defence that has left them shackled to domestic duties this season.

Imagine Romelu Lukaku & Ollie Watkins

It's a difficult one for sure. Napoli are confident that they will sign the experienced sharpshooter and yield one of Europe's finest and most highly-coveted strikers in Victor Osimhen - a man who, incidentally, is top of Chelsea's shortlist.

Once described as a "world-class" striker by Thomas Tuchel, Lukaku has found a productive home in the Serie A but could reignite himself as a top-class goalscorer by moving to Villa Park. After all, he's hardly untested in the Premier League, with 121 goals and 36 assists in the division.

And if partnered with Watkins at the front of the Villans attack, a stunning partnership could be born. Watkins posted 27 goals and 13 assists across all competitions last season as he supercharged a rise into Europe's elite mix.

Romelu Lukaku: Stats by Club Club Apps Goals Assists G/A Rate Everton 166 87 27 0.69 Inter Milan 132 78 23 0.77 Belgium 119 85 18 0.87 RSC Anderlecht 98 41 17 0.59 Manchester United 96 42 12 0.56 Chelsea 59 15 2 0.29 AS Roma 47 21 4 0.61 West Brom 38 17 4 0.55 Stats via Transfermarkt

Hailed as "the Premier League's second-best striker" by The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell last term, the England international's innate use of his motility allows him to glide into promising positions, where his sharp goalscoring ability takes over.

The hulking Lukaku, now 31, boasts a fearsome frame but he's not the same kind of player, ranking among the top 14% of forwards in Serie A last season for non-penalty goals and progressive passes received per 90 last season, as per FBref.

To put that another way, he's a natural-born striker and could thrive at Villa Park through his ability to rifle them past the shot-stoppers, but his expertise as a frontal focal point could be perfect for a more dynamic option in Watkins, who won the Premier League's Playmaker of the Season award last year, notching 13 assists.

It's a duo that could wreak havoc in the Premier League and on the continent this year, and if Monchi and co find that the financial means are within grasp, this could be an excellent addition for a side seeking to impress across multiple fronts.