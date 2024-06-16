Aston Villa have shown great ambition since V Sports completed their club takeover in 2018, rising to the Premier League's top four after previously languishing in the Championship.

While it's a certainty that Unai Emery's men will walk out under Champions League lights next season, the ferocious push to ascend the division over the past several years has put Villa Park on the wrong side of the line in regard to profit and sustainability rules, with Douglas Luiz closing on a transfer to Juventus as a result.

Given that Everton and Nottingham Forest both suffered points deductions last season after separate financial breaches, it's no wonder that the Midlands outfit is moving quickly to placate the Premier League's financial department.

But with Luiz set to be sold and a host of other players, including the £30m-rated Matty Cash and mercurial young striker Jhon Duran being linked with moves away, Emery and Co are confident that present obstacles can be wound around.

Speaking of Duran, the Colombian centre-forward is attracting attention from Chelsea and looks likely to be off this summer, but if Villa play their cards right, they could bring in an exciting replacement, one who knows Villa Park well.

Villa lining up new striker

Villa only signed Duran in January 2023, purchasing him from Colorado Rapids, but reports from Colombia suggest an agreement has already been made that will see the 20-year-old move to Stamford Bridge in a £42m transfer.

If Duran is to be sold, it would put Villa in a much better position regarding PSR, and so it's no wonder that Monchi is already turning toward a shrewd replacement in Tammy Abraham.

As per The Telegraph, AS Roma are battling their own financial quandary and are eager to sell Abraham this summer to adhere to Serie A rules.

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have been named alongside the Villans as suitors for the £20m-valued Englishman.

Why Villa are interested in Tammy Abraham

Abraham spent the majority of the 2023/24 campaign sidelined with a knee injury, starting just two matches in the Italian top flight, scoring one goal, supplying one assist.

The 6 foot 3 colossus had, however, been a success story in Italy's capital during his first two seasons, joining from Chelsea for £34m in 2021, scoring 36 goals and adding 12 assists across 107 matches, instrumental in the Europa Conference League-winning campaign of 2021/22.

Once described as a "goal machine" by former coach Stephen Elliott, Abraham is imposing and powerful but also sleek-framed and deceptively adept with the ball, fleet of foot and creative - having been turned into something of a "monster" in Rome by Jose Mourinho, by his own admission.

Aston Villa: Top Scorer by Season Season Player Apps Goals 23/24 Ollie Watkins 53 27 22/23 Ollie Watkins 40 16 21/22 Ollie Watkins 36 11 20/21 Ollie Watkins 40 16 19/20 Jack Grealish 41 10 18/19 Tammy Abraham 42 26 Stats via Transfermarkt

Ollie Watkins might have been the sharpest marksman at Villa Park in some time but Abraham successfully cut his teeth on loan at the club back in 2018/19, scoring 26 times in 42 games - including netting a four-goal haul in a 5-5 draw with Nottingham Forest at Villa Park.

The on-loan marksman flourished with his role of focal point in the final third providing Dean Smith's Villa with an almighty outlet, propelling the side back into the Premier League after two years away.

He's a proven goalscorer and while he's now 27, Abraham would offer something different to the frontline and that could be invaluable in enjoying success in Europe's premier club competition.

Duran, while a great talent, is unrefined and for £42m it might just be a loss that Emery can recover from.

How Tammy Abraham could fit in for Emery

Duran scored eight goals across 37 matches during his first (and likely only) full season in Villa garb, bagging five times in the Premier League despite only starting three fixtures.

Whatever happens, his unforgettable off-the-bench brace against Liverpool in the penultimate match of the campaign salvaged a draw to help keep Tottenham Hotspur at bay. It was an important, galvanising flurry of activity that helped Villa Park move toward the security of that fourth-place spot.

The 6 foot 1 Duran's frenetic, youthful style has led to him being described as a "nightmare to play against" by Lions skipper John McGinn, and indeed, his barrelling, crazed style on the pitch makes him a unique and devastating weapon.

While Abraham would not replicate the pure chaos that Duran brings to the field, he is a seasoned and established striker with multiple successes in Europe and a track record in the Premier League, posting 21 goals and four assists across 56 matches for Chelsea between 2019 and 2021.

Moreover, he knows Villa Park well and played a key role in paving the foundation of the recent thrilling years of success. While Spurs and West Ham are both in need of centre-forwards, Emery will hope that the allure of the Champions League, an emotional return and, most importantly, a platform from where he can perform will convince Abraham to make the move.

In theory, if Aston Villa play their cards right here they could sell Duran and bring in Abraham as his replacement for a ballpark £20m profit.

Not bad. Duran is an electric talent but if he wishes to play in west London then selling him and making such an acquisition in turn will only speak highly of the shrewd and savvy nature of Emery and his team.