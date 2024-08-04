The season is fast approaching, but Aston Villa are still intent on moving on a few players before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Due to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, Unai Emery was forced to sell Douglas Luiz to Juventus, while Moussa Diaby moved to the Middle East a couple of weeks ago, raising £60m in the process.

This should give the former Arsenal manager plenty of flexibility to bring in another player or two as he looks to bolster his squad.

While there have been plenty of links with regard to incomings of late, the latest update concerns someone who Emery could sell in the next few days…

Aston Villa could be close to selling first-team star

Defender Diego Carlos has reportedly held talks with Fulham over a potential move to the Premier League side this summer.

The Brazilian only joined the Midlands side two years ago but is open to leaving the club during the current transfer window.

This will see Emery dip back into the market in order to sign a new centre-back before the window slams shut. The question is, who will he pursue?

Aston Villa showing interest in Euro 2024 star

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato last month, Villa reportedly made contact about signing defender Jaka Bijol, who shone for both Udinese in Serie A last term before enjoying a solid Euro 2024 campaign with Slovenia.

Napoli and Lazio are also showing interest in the £17k-per-week centre-back, but Champions League football that is on offer at Villa could be the game changer regarding any prospective move.

When compared to his positional peers in Europe’s big five leagues, Bijol ranked in the top 6% for aerial duels won per 90 (3.63) and in the top 3% for clearances per 90 (6.05), clearly showcasing his excellent defensive capabilities in one of the most difficult leagues on the continent.

Jaka Bijol's statistics at Euro 2024 Accurate passes per game 26.8 Clean sheets 2 Touches per game 51.5 Total duels won per game 5 Possession lost per game 6.3 Tackles per game 2.8 Clearances per game 9.5 Via Sofascore

These displays for Udinese have clearly attracted the attention of Villa and several other Italian sides and his performances for his country and Euro 2024 backed his league form up.

He started all four of Slovenia’s matches as they went out to Portugal in the last 16 on penalties. Across these games, Bijol kept two clean sheets, averaged 2.8 tackles per game, won five total duels per game while losing possession just 6.3 times each game.

Journalist Zach Lowy lauded the defender for his showing in Germany, saying Bijol had been “impeccable throughout” as Slovenia reached the knockout stages at the Euros for the first time.

He could be an ideal replacement for Carlos, who seems to be on his way out of Villa Park as Emery looks to bring down the average age of his side.

Aged just 25, it can be argued that the Slovenian defender hasn’t even hit his peak yet, meaning Villa may get the best years of his career should they secure a deal to sign him in the next few weeks.