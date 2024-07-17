Aston Villa triumphed with a fourth-placed Premier League finish last season, securing a seat in the revamped Champions League, but Unai Emery is hardly resting on his laurels, with a flurry of transfer activity occurring to lift the team up a gear once again.

Last week was dominated by the news of Jaden Philogene's imminent return to Villa Park and the £50m agreement to sign Amadou Onana from Everton, the Belgium midfielder described as a "one-man army" in the centre of the park by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Aston Villa: Summer Transfer Dealings Incomings Outgoings Ian Maatsen (£35m) Douglas Luiz (£42.5m) Samuel Iling-Junior (£14.5m) Tim Iroegbunam (£9m) Lewis Dobbin (£10m) Morgan Sanson (£3m) Enzo Barrenechea (£8m) Calum Chambers (free) Ross Barkley (£5m) Philippe Coutinho (loan) Cameron Archer (£3m) Sourced via Transfermarkt

The Villans reached giddy heights last term but this is just the start of a prosperous era. Emery knows that there is much work still to be done though, and is already working on another deal.

Aston Villa transfer news

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo - via GOAL - Aston Villa are prepared to rival Arsenal for the signing of Real Sociedad's Mikel Merino, who has just won Euro 2024 with Spain.

The Gunners might have the lead in the race but are surveying the market for the perfect man to add to their engine room, and should Mikel Arteta's gaze be turned elsewhere, Villa's Monchi will be ready to pounce.

Merino, 28, could be signed for around £40m (£34m), and while this is no small sum, he could be the perfect man to complete Villa's midfield.

What Mikel Merino would bring to Aston Villa

Merino, one-time Newcastle United flop, has gone from strength to strength over the past several years, with his efforts in his homeland culminating in his brilliant off-the-bench goal to send Spain through to the semi-finals of the Euros following victory over hosts Germany.

He's made 242 appearances since joining Sociedad from the Magpies in 2018, scoring 27 goals and supplying 30 assists, with his rounded nature in midfield suggesting that he could be the perfect partner for the incoming Onana at Aston Villa.

Described as a “duel monster” by analyst Ben Mattinson, the Spain international incredibly won 10.2 duels on average in La Liga last season. For reference, his compatriot Rodri averaged 5.9 successful duels per match in the Premier League last year.

Merino, moreover, ranked among the top 15% of midfielders in the Spanish top flight last season for goals scored and progressive passes, the top 1% for aerial battles won and the top 12% for tackles won per 90, as per FBref.

His presence, alongside that of Onana, would be fearsome indeed. The Toffees titan is a rangy and tough-sinewed player with immense recovery speed and mobility, averaging 5.3 recoveries and six duels per game in 2023/24.

Let's not forget, Boubacar Kamara is not expected back until around November, and even then, it may take some time to bring the French ace back up to speed after his long-term knee injury.

With Ross Barkley welcomed to the fold, John McGinn often drifting wide and a host of new attacking talents brought in, this steely partnership could pay dividends.

It's time to get it done, ensuring that Aston Villa reach new heights altogether as they step into Europe's elite sphere.