Aston Villa could use the upcoming summer transfer to improve their squad as they prepare for European football in the 2023/24 campaign.

Unai Emery led the club to Europa Conference League football by finishing seventh in the Premier League and the Spaniard will now need to add more quality to his team in the coming months.

One player who could be moved on from in order to make way for new signings is Burkina Faso international Bertrand Traore, who returned to Villa in January after a spell on loan at Istanbul Basaksehir.

The £63k-per-week forward only made eight appearances and started one game in the Premier League in the second half of the campaign, suggesting that Emery does not value him as a key member of the team.

Who could replace Bertrand Traore at Aston Villa?

Villa's head coach could ruthlessly ditch the 27-year-old winger by signing another left-footed wizard who plays out wide in English talent Jack Harrison.

talkSPORT recently reported that Villa and West Ham United are among the clubs interested in a deal to sign the Leeds United attacker.

The report claimed that he has a relegation release clause in his contract with the Yorkshire-based side, although it remains to be seen how much the £90k-per-week gem would cost exactly, and that a team could snap him up for a 'cut-price' fee.

Harrison's form in the Premier League in recent seasons suggests that the former New York City ace could be an excellent pick-up for the Villans and an upgrade on Traore.

The ex-Manchester City man plundered five goals and seven assists in 37 top-flight appearances in 22/23 in a struggling Whites team, who were eventually relegated from the division.

That came after the magician conjured 16 goals and created 13 'big chances' for his teammates in his first two years in the Premier League combined.

Former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch once heaped praise on the attacker's style of play, saying: "He can run all day, he is explosive, he's effective in 1-v-1s, he's dangerous, he's smart."

This comment from the American coach is backed up by Harrison's excellent aforementioned statistics as the Englishman has proven himself capable of providing a regular threat in the final third with his ability to score and create goals from a wide position.

Comparatively, Traore managed two goals and created zero 'big chances' in eight matches for Villa this term after he scored twice and provided just one 'big chance' in 12 Super Lig outings in the first half of the campaign.

Therefore, Emery could brutally ditch the ex-Chelsea man by signing Harrison to take his place in the squad, which could either lead to a reduced role or a departure from Villa Park for the 27-year-old.