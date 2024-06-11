Aston Villa's failed attempt to alter spending lines has left Unai Emery's squad in an unenviable position heading into the transfer window. Despite clinching Champions League football, Villa need to sell.

As per David Ornstein, a possible deal for Chelsea's Conor Gallagher is in the works, though Enzo Maresca's Blues are sniffing around for Jhon Duran.

Gallagher would be a tremendous addition to the middle of the field, offering an expressive and expansive style of play to align with Emery's at-times explosive, at-times controlled, always energetic brand of football.

But with Douglas Luiz and Jacob Ramsey among those mooted for a departure, Villa could seek to strengthen further in the engine room, with a Premier League rival now on the radar.

Villa eyeing Premier League star

According to Italian reporter Matteo Moretto, writing in his column for Caught Offside, Aston Villa have joined a host of La Liga clubs in pursuing the signature of Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso - with the Midlands side said to be paying 'close attention' to the playmaker.

Lo Celso signed for Spurs from Real Betis in 2019 (initially on loan) for a total cost of £42m but he has largely been a peripheral figure during his stay, spending 18 months out on loan at Villarreal moreover.

And now, with one year left on his deal, the Argentina international is set to depart, with all parties seeking an exit and Tottenham listing him for just £15m.

Why Villa should sign Giovani Lo Celso

While it's true that Lo Celso has flattered to deceive on the whole down N17, he's a highly talented player with technical proficiency and a wide range of ball-playing strengths.

Last season, returning to Tottenham after his extended sojourn at Villarreal, the £70k-per-week ace featured 24 times under Ange Postecoglou but only started four matches in the Premier League, albeit scoring an almighty strike against Villa on one of those occasions.

It was a fine strike, an illustration of his crisp and colossal technical skill. Emi Martinez was silenced by the strike, and while the Villans went on to claim an important victory, Emery was reminded of the player's talent, having managed him at the Yellow Submarine in Spain.

Giovani Lo Celso: Top Metrics Metric Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.36 Top 1% Assists 0.36 Top 1% Progressive passes 12.09 Top 1% Progressive carries 4.45 Top 1% Tackles 3.91 Top 1% Shot-creating actions 4.98 Top 3% Successful take-ons 1.42 Top 8% Pass completion 89.3% Top 12% Stats via FBref vs centre-midfielders -

There are no two ways about it: Lo Celso is evidently an immense talent. The 27-year-old has qualities that would make a real impact in Emery's team and with a partner such as the above-mentioned Gallagher charging his attacking style, a brilliant partnership could be born.

Gallagher, while suffering in an ebbing-and-flowing Chelsea side, has proven himself a first-rate midfielder with his performances, with the departed Mauricio Pochettino even hailing him as "priceless" for his distinctive skill set.

As per Sofascore, the Three Lions star scored five goals and added seven assists in the Premier League last season, completing 92% of his passes and averaging 1.4 key passes, 2.3 tackles and six ball recoveries per game. He's so energetic.

Luiz, in comparison, averaged 5.3 recoveries per match and was one of the most ubiquitous stars in Emery's squad.

Lo Celso is a high-level playmaker, once called a "master of the last pass" by reporter Milena Gimon, and while he's imperfect, with Gallagher supercharging his exploits from behind, Villa might just land the depth and dimension to soar during the upcoming campaign.