Unai Emery's first port of call after finishing his first full season at the Aston Villa helm appears to be signing former loanee Ross Barkley from relegated Premier League rivals Luton Town.

Barkley, aged 30, has enjoyed quite the resurgence on English shores after losing his way these past several years, starting just ten league matches over the past two league campaigns with Chelsea and Nice (on loan in France), yet now hailed for being "not far off Player of the Season" by Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson.

This is a shrewd move for an experienced and cultured midfielder who will add depth and dynamism to a team preparing for the raised bar of competing among Europe's elite, but supporters will hope for further, more lucrative deals to follow.

Though Villa have enjoyed immense success, some outgoings will be required to stay in line with Premier League Profit and Sustainability rules, but if certain blocks are shifted then an exciting new name could wind up in the Midlands.

Villa lining up marquee move

As per journalist Graeme Bailey, Aston Villa have joined Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City in registering an interest in Paris Saint-Germain's Xavi Simons, who starred on loan with RB Leipzig in Germany this season.

PSG are expected to list Simons for loan once again this summer but could be tempted to sell if an acceptable offer is put forth, with previous reports suggesting that a sum of €60m (£52m) might do the trick.

The report does stress that Simons' preference is to move to Barcelona, having cut his teeth in La Masia's fabled academy, but whether the financially stricken giants have the means to bring the 21-year-old back remains to be seen at this stage.

Xavi Simons' season in numbers

An incredible, multi-functioning wide forward, Simons exceeded expectations with Leipzig last season and clinched ten goals and 15 assists from 45 matches in all competitions, placed alongside Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz and Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala as one of the Bundesliga's "three crazy attacking talents" - as per Jacek Kulig.

His versatility and ability to maintain potency wherever he is deployed make him a weapon of singular devastation, allowing Emery to deploy him where he sees fit to cater to the needs of the forthcoming fixture.

Xavi Simons: RB Leipzig Stats by Position Position Apps Goals Assists Left winger 23 5 7 Right winger 18 5 5 Attacking midfield 2 0 3 Stats via Transfermarkt

During his German Bundesliga campaign, the 13-cap Netherlands international scored eight goals and provided 11 assists from 32 matches, as per Sofascore, creating 14 big chances, completing 82% of his passes and averaging 2.5 key passes, 2.6 dribbles, 5.2 ball recoveries and 6.3 successful duels per game.

He's truly shaping into one of the elite forwards of his generation, and Villa would hand him the freedom to cement a spot as the attacking fulcrum of an outfit on the rise, perhaps reflecting his own burgeoning potential.

Let's illustrate that point.

As per FBref, Simons ranks among the top 10% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 4% for shot-creating actions, the top 11% for progressive passes, the top 19% for progressive carries and the top 15% for successful take-ons per 90.

This level of offensive quality highlights the reason some of Europe's most illustrious teams are desperate to bring him to their stadium, and Villa must surely throw the kitchen sink at getting the deal over the line, with Simons even dubbed a "superstar" by journalist Antonio Mango.

It might require sacrifice, but perhaps that's simply part and parcel of rising through the levels to secure a spot at the forefront of the continental game.

Indeed, while it would not be the most popular move Emery has enforced since succeeding Steven Gerrard in the Villa Park dugout, it might be the right time to sell Jacob Ramsey, especially given Simons would mark an almighty upgrade.

How Villa can sign Xavi Simons

Aston Villa might be in the pink in many ways but there is indeed an underlying caveat that summer transfer activity must be conducted with financial fair play rules in mind.

Simons might be an option for permanent or (initially) short-term transfer but there's little question that he would improve Emery's team, and every effort must be exhausted in bringing him to Villa Park.

But perhaps a sale would facilitate the move. While it would be met with division, Villa must consider cashing in on Ramsey to fund Simons' signing, and given that Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are involved in a tussle for his services, as per The Telegraph, it might open up the switch.

Villa's boyhood star, who is 22, has impressed in recent years but suffered an injury-affected season as his peers forged a path toward the Champions League, starting just eight Premier League matches and last featuring at the beginning of March - providing just one goal and one assist in 2023/24.

But he's still an excellent talent, predicted to bloom into a “top-class” player in the future by pundit Jamie Carragher, performing wonderfully last season, scoring six goals and supplying seven assists from 31 top-flight starts, as per Sofascore, completing 84% of his passes and averaging 1.2 key passes, two tackles and 4.6 successful duels per fixture.

Ramsey's obvious talent actually makes a deeper argument toward initiating the dynamic midfielder's sale, with David Ornstein even revealing back in January that Villan bosses hold an opinion that they could bring in as much as £50m for the player's departure, something that might not hold the same weight after his recent injury issues but nonetheless speaks of his pedigree.

Ramsey's brother, Aaron, was sold in similar circumstances last summer, joining Burnley for a fee in excess of £12m, and given that his homegrown status would hand Villa pure profit, this could be the ruthless move to make to ensure that the rise continues and Emery is provided with the perfect tools to crafter even greater success next season, and beyond.

While the likes of Arsenal and Man City also appear ready to pounce, Villa would be wise to use their newfound Champions League status to do all they can to tempt Simons into making the move to the Midlands.