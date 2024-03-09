Aston Villa have been handed a boost in their summer planning as it has emerged that one Unai Emery target is now ready to leave his current club in search of pastures new, according to reports.

Villa walking FFP tightrope

Having spent plenty over the summer, Villa are being rewarded on the pitch with a fine Premier League season. As it stands, they are on course for a return to the Champions League for the first time since 1982 after an excellent campaign to date, and face Tottenham next with the chance to head eight points clear of Ange Postecoglou's side (though the north Londoners have a game in hand).

The race for 4th place (as it stands) Played Won Drawn Lost Goal difference Points Aston Villa 27 17 4 6 22 55 Tottenham Hotspur 26 15 5 6 16 50

They also stand a strong chance of heading deep in the Europa Conference League, with a 0-0 draw in Amsterdam on Thursday leaving them needing a win against Ajax at Villa Park to progress to the next round in what could be a memorable season for the Midlands side.

There are concerns off the pitch though, with the club having posted a massive loss of £119.6m for the most recent year. Though the Villa assessment of the situation assured fans that 'these figures are in line with the strategic business plan', there are concerns that to make ends meet the club may need to make sales to meet financial fair play regulations.

With the likes of Douglas Luiz among those who could be sold if necessary, the alternative is to explore lower-priced moves for young talents, such as the move that brought Morgan Rodgers to Villa Park in January.

"Swedish Messi" ready to leave amid Villa interest

Another target in a similar mould is FC Copenhagn winger Roony Bardghji, who has caught the eye of plenty of Europe's elite sides. Having found the net 11 times this season, the 18 year old has been dubbed the "Swedish Messi" in some quarters. He holds the record as both the club's youngest ever player and the youngest-ever scorer in Danish top-flight history.

Now, Villa News report that the attacker is ready to move on from the Danish side, with reports that 'the time is right' for him to take the next step of his career. Villa are thought to be one of the sides pushing hardest for the £20m rated star, amid interest from other clubs around Europe.

Snubbing mega club interest in favour of Unai Emery's side could be just the sort of move Bardghji needs in order to continue to see regular action and grow as a footballer. As the likes of Martin Odegaard and Arda Guler have previously shown, making a big move too soon may have unfortunate side effects.

Back in 2022, the teenager revealed his dream move to the media, aiming to follow in the footsteps of fellow Swede Agne Simonsson and turn out for Los Blancos.

"My goal is to become the best footballer in then world. I've had that dream since I was a kid and nothing can stop me except myself", he explained. "I want to end up at Real Madrid and I want to play there for many years."

Though his long term ambition may be the Bernabeu, Villa Park may well be a good stepping stone for the Swede, and few Villa fans would begrudge him a move to the Spanish capital if it came following years of success on English soil.