Considering Aston Villa were languishing in the Championship only five years ago, it's a pretty staggering feat to be mustering the troops ahead of a campaign in the Champions League next season.

The ambition on display at Villa Park over the past several years has been nothing short of brilliant, with Unai Emery the architect of the success. Villa are currently weaving around Premier League profit and sustainability (PSR) restrictions but doing so with the steady hand of a craftsman simply tackling a minor blemish in a grand scheme.

Signings are being readied, details being discussed, targets being scrutinised. One thing that the Villans still need to address, however, is the pressing need to provide Ollie Watkins with some supplementary firepower up front, especially with Jhon Duran hoping to complete a transfer to Chelsea.

Villa lining up new striker

According to Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg, Aston Villa have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Hoffenheim's Maximilian Beier, showing "concrete interest" after gathering information over the past several days.

The 21-year-old forward has a release clause of €30m (£25m) that is active for the current transfer window, and Hoffenheim may not be willing to talk business in the years to come.

Given that the unerring transfer specialist David Ornstein has confirmed that the Midlands club is free to bolster the squad after circumventing PSR issues, this is certainly one to keep an eye on.

Imagine Max Beier at Villa Park

Watkins stands proud as one of the Premier League's finest forwards, scoring 19 goals and adding 13 assists in the division last time, earning the Playmaker of the Year award to showcase his multi-talented style.

Premier League 23/24: Top Playmakers Rank Player Assists 1. Ollie Watkins 13 2. Cole Palmer 11 3. Kevin de Bruyne 10 3. Morgan Gibbs-White 10 3. Anthony Gordon 10 Stats via Premier League

Emery's tactical principles at Villa have seen the squad maintain a high line and create overloads in the centre of the park, enabling them to overpower and subdue opponents who hold the ball, overturning possession and shifting the gears to advance into the final third.

Beier would excel in such a system, having scored 16 goals from 29 starting appearances in the Bundesliga last term, praised for his "exceptional" shooting ability by journalist Antonio Mango and ranked among the top 14% of forwards across Europe this past year for non-penalty goals scored per 90, as per FBref.

This stands as a testament to his integration after spending several years cutting his teeth on loan in the German Bundesliga 2. Speaking of the 21-year-old's traits, Germany icon Miroslav Klose said: "He runs an incredible amount, works for the team and rewards himself with goals. I'm sure Julian Nagelsmann has him on his radar."

Like Watkins, the Germany international is by no means reliant on his shooting skills, even described as "much more than just a goalscorer" by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

His swift-transitioning pace would allow him to surge forward and capitalise on the counter, supplied from behind by that overloaded central circle that has reclaimed Villa possession and, through sharp organisation, crafted a pattern from which to play into Beier, driving on goal.

This, moreover, would work a treat alongside Watkins, whose creative flair would provide Beier with a non-stop flow of playmaking support, with the Three Lions star benefitting from his partner's electric movements.

Emery must secure Beier's signature this summer. There may not be a better option on the market right now, and the club is free to move after overcoming PSR struggles.