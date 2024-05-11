Aston Villa’s European adventure may be over this season, but they could be set to embark on their most exciting one next season.

That’s if they can secure a top-four finish in the Premier League, that is. Unai Emery has led his team to a remarkable season and qualification for Europe’s premier club competition will be just reward for the efforts his team have put in this term.

If the Spaniard wishes to be competitive, however, he must seek to bolster his squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. While his first choice starting XI is a team filled with quality, the strength in depth is perhaps not where it should be and this could be detrimental to their progress should it not be improved during the summer.

Might the manager already be eyeing a player or two? As talks have been held between the club and a player who has plenty of experience in the English top flight…

Aston Villa's search for a striker

Last week, Football Insider claimed that Villa were looking to launch a move for Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho ahead of next season.

His contract expires in the summer, and he has reportedly rejected an extension, seeking to depart for nothing, which could certainly tempt Emery into making a move.

Now, a new update from Football Insider has stated that the Midlands side have now held talks with the player’s representatives. Monchi met with Iheanacho’s agents in Greece prior to the second leg of their Europa Conference League semifinal tie against Olympiacos.

Emery will be hoping that progress is made and that he could secure an early summer transfer which would certainly boost the attacking options he has at his disposal.

At the minute, if Ollie Watkins suffers an injury, only Jhon Duran is a like-for-like replacement, something which must be addressed sooner rather than later.

Iheanacho could be a perfect foil for the Englishman should they play together next season.

Oliie Watkins’ importance for Aston Villa this season

The striker entered his fourth season at the club having enjoyed a solid second half of the 2022/23 campaign – netting 13 goals in just 23 Premier League games – as Emery steered the side away from the danger zone into the European qualification spots.

Watkins looked like a totally different player, and it is clear the former Paris Saint-Germain coach has given him plenty of confidence.

With just two matches of the current season left, Watkins has scored 27 times while also providing 12 assists, meaning he has registered a goal contribution once every 1.3 games, a sensational return.

Among his teammates, not only does the former Brentford striker rank first for goals and assists in the Premier League (31), but he also ranks first for shots on target per game (1.3) and for penalties won (2), showcasing how clinical he has been in the final third this term.

Emery occasionally uses a 4-4-2 system, yet Watkins has been partnered with Moussa Diaby or Leon Bailey at times, who are both natural wingers.

Ollie Watkins' statistics for Aston Villa this season Metric Conference League Premier League Goals 5 19 Assists 0 12 Shots on target per game 0.9 1.3 Scoring frequency (minutes) 151 161 Big chances created 0 11 Via Sofascore

Adding another centre-forward who could work well with Watkins, plus add some competition in that area, would be a wise idea.

With Iheanacho available on a free transfer, it is surely a transfer that is too good to turn down.

Kelechi Iheanacho's season in numbers

The 27-year-old had scored five Championship goals and grabbed an assist in the opening 19 games of the season, but this was as good as it got for the Nigerian.

After starting a clash against West Bromwich Albion on December 2, Iheanacho made just five more appearances for the Foxes, failing to score a single goal.

His lack of game time during the second half of the season was clearly a big contributor to the striker not renewing his current deal, yet it could be Leicester’s loss and Villa’s gain, especially with his vast experience in the top flight.

Kelechi Iheanacho's Premier League record

Iheanacho enjoyed a breakthrough season at Manchester City during 2015/16, scoring 14 goals in 35 appearances across all competitions as it looked like the club had a prodigious talent on their hands.

A further seven goals were scored the following campaign, but it looked as though Pep Guardiola didn’t see the youngster as a long-term performer in his side, selling him to Leicester in the summer of 2017 for a fee of £25m, decent business from both sides.

Despite failing to become a prolific goalscorer during his time at the Foxes – the most he scored in a single season was 19 – his all-round game was excellent and allowed him to shine at the club.

He secured a contract extension in 2021 just prior to winning the FA Cup under Brendan Rodgers, and the Northern Irishman was full of praise for his striker, saying:

"He is not reserved. He is very charismatic. He genuinely comes in with a smile on his face every day. He loves his football. That is a great starting point. He is at his maximum every day. He works hard every day.”

Aged just 27, Iheanacho may not have even hit his prime years, indicating that it could be a shrewd decision by Emery to bring him in for nothing.

During his career so far, the 6 foot 1 centre-forward has played 196 Premier League games, scoring 42 goals and registering 25 assists, not a bad strike rate at all - hence why he has been dubbed a "clinical finisher" by pundit Gary Lineker.

This shows that he is able to create chances for others, which could certainly benefit Watkins as he will be aiming to go beyond the 30-goal barrier next season.

With Champions League football within their grasp, a move to Villa will be tempting for Iheanacho as he looks to make the step up.

For City, he scored twice in seven games in Europe’s main club competition. This time around, he is older and a lot wiser, that’s for sure.