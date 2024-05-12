Aston Villa have enjoyed a superb campaign which could result in them securing Champions League qualification for the first time.

Unai Emery could be forced to sell one or two of his prized assets this summer, however, especially if bigger clubs come calling.

This wouldn’t be the first time something like this has happened, as Ashley Young was sold to Manchester United ahead of the 2011/12 campaign.

How much Aston Villa sold Ashley Young for in 2024 money

The Englishman had joined Villa from Watford in January 2007 for a fee of just under £10m, and it proved to be a very shrewd signing indeed.

Over the next four and a half seasons, Young would make 190 appearances for the Midlands side as they enjoyed some success with Martin O’Neil at the helm.

In the summer of 2011, Sir Alex Ferguson was looking to bolster his squad and targeted the Villa star.

As per Totally Money, Young signed for the Old Trafford side for a fee in the region of £16.2m. As per Totally Money’s index, this transfer fee 13 years ago would now be worth a staggering £43m if judged by inflation.

Not only does this mean the club hit the jackpot by selling the defender for such a lavish sum, but he is also worth more than several of the current first team squad, most notably starting right back Matty Cash, who is currently valued at €29.4m (£25.3m) according to Football Transfers, nearly £20m less than Young.

What Ashley Young did after leaving Aston Villa

The former Watford starlet emerged as a key player during Ferguson’s final two seasons in charge of the Red Devils, and he even won a Premier League winners medal during the 2012/23 campaign.

In total, he spent eight and a half years in Manchester, making over 250 appearances for the club, winning everything minus the Champions League during his productive spell under a series of managers.

He also won a Serie A title whilst at Inter Milan, before returning to Villa ahead of the 2021/22 campaign. Steven Gerrard lauded the defender whilst he was back in the Midlands for his second spell, saying:

“I know Ashley extremely well and he’s been absolutely outstanding since we walked through the door. Not just on the training pitch but his leadership and standard setting.”

Totally Money have taken the 100 most expensive transfers of all time across each season since 1992 in Europe's top five leagues. Armed with plenty of historical financial data they have calculated what footballers of yesteryear would be worth in the present day after taking into account the remarkable rate of inflation.

At 38-years-old, Young is still going strong with Everton in the top flight, playing a total of 32 games across all competitions this season and is showing no signs of slowing down as he enters the twilight period of his successful playing career.

While he was one of Villa’s prized assets between 2007 and 2011, the decision to sell him was certainly a profitable one, absolutely no doubt about that.

They banked nearly £50m in today’s money after selling him to United back in 2011, going on to enjoy plenty of success in Manchester. It was clear the Villa Park side hit the jackpot with the defender nearly 13 years ago now.