Aston Villa have been busy in the transfer window so far, but there is still plenty of work to be done if they aim to replicate the highs of last season.

Unai Emery’s side will take part in the Champions League next season, which means the squad will have to be strengthened over the coming weeks.

The likes of Ross Barkley, Ian Maatsen and Lewis Dobbin add some depth to the squad, but could Emery be eyeing another move?

Aston Villa eye move for Saudi Arabian defender

According to TEAMtalk, Villa are one of the teams currently in the race to sign Saud Abdulhamid this summer.

Talks have yet to start between the clubs but they have approached the player's entourage. Interest is high and with the player in the final year of his contract at Al Hilal, now could be the perfect chance to strike in order to sign the defender at a reasonable price.

Nottingham Forest are also showing interest, while AS Roma are currently looking for a new right-back and have earmarked the Saudi gem.

With Matty Cash the only senior recognised right-sided defender, it is imperative Emery adds some quality to this area of the pitch.

How Saud Abdulhamid could be perfect for Watkins

The 24-year-old enjoyed a wonderful 2023/24 campaign for Al Hilal, providing a consistent attacking threat from right-back throughout the season.

Across 51 matches in all competitions, Abdulhamid scored four goals and registered nine assists, proving he enjoyed bursting forward as often as possible during games.

Saud Abdulhamid - Saudi Pro League 2023/24 Goals 3 Assists 4 Key passes per game 1.8 Big chances created 4 Successful dribbles per game 0.8 Accurate crosses per game 1.6 Total duels won per game 4.1 Via Sofascore

In the Saudi Pro League alone, the defender also created four big chances, averaged 1.8 key passes and delivered 1.6 accurate crosses per game – a success rate of 36% - across the entire season.

Compare these stats with Cash and it is clear who looks like the more reliable option going forward. The English-born Poland international may have created six big chances, yet he only averaged 0.6 key passes per game while delivering just 0.3 accurate crosses per match – a 23% success rate – hardly wonderful figures.

This clearly demonstrates that the 5 foot 7 star would be an exciting signing this summer as could be ideal for England star Ollie Watkins.

The striker - who is fresh off the back of a semi-final goal at Euro 2024 - scored 27 goals last season, but if Emery added the attacking prowess of Abdulhamid to his starting XI, this tally could certainly increase during the 2024/25 campaign.

The Saudi Arabian defender is clearly capable of providing a dangerous threat in the final third, not only in terms of grabbing assists but by delivering accurate crosses into the opposition penalty area, which Watkins could feed on next term.

French football writer Killian claimed that Abdulhamid was “going to have a titanic 2023” last year and the defender certainly delivered on the big stage as his club won a league and cup double during 2023/24.

If Emery could secure his signature for a bargain fee, then it might be one of his finer pieces of transfer business this summer.