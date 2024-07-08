Aston Villa have certainly enjoyed a frantic start to their transfer business since the window opened, making five new signings while selling three players.

Unai Emery had to move on a few players before June 30 to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations, forcing his hand in the transfer market, but it now looks like he has the green light to bring in several new additions between now and the end of the window.

Might a reunion be on the cards for a former Villa favourite in the coming weeks?

Aston Villa keen on signing Premier League superstar

According to Football Insider, Manchester City are willing to sell Jack Grealish this summer, with Pep Guardiola looking to recoup a large chunk of the £100m they shelled out on him three years ago.

The report states that Villa would be keen on re-signing Grealish, who moved from Villa Park to the Etihad in 2021, but much will depend on exactly how much City will demand for the attacking midfielder.

The transfer would signal a sign of intent by Emery as he looks to strengthen ahead of playing in the Champions League next season.

What Jack Grealish could offer Aston Villa

Since moving to City three years ago, the Englishman has made 125 appearances under Guardiola, registering 32 goal contributions in the process.

Jack Grealish's Aston Villa statistics Season Games Goals 2020/21 27 7 2019/20 41 10 2018/19 35 6 2017/18 31 3 2016/17 33 5 2015/16 21 1 2014/15 24 0 Via Transfermarkt

It's fair to say, however, that the 2023/24 campaign wasn’t his most productive, as he managed to score just three goals in 33 appearances and these performances meant he missed out on England’s Euro 2024 squad.

Perhaps a move back to Villa could be the spark which ignites Grealish’s career, especially considering the success he enjoyed in the Midlands.

Not only was he dubbed a “world superstar” by presenter Dan Bardell in 2021, but Grealish also amassed 213 appearances for his boyhood club, emerging as a massive fan favourite during his spell.

If he moved back to Villa, Grealish could shine under Emery in a number ten role, which could help him create chaos along with current star man Ollie Watkins.

When compared to his positional peers in Europe’s top five leagues, the City star ranks in the top 2% for progressive carries per 90 (7.6), while also ranking in the top 5% for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 (7.37), showcasing his talents for bringing the ball forward as often as possible, which could see plenty of chances being created for Watkins, perhaps even more than last term.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Adding someone of Grealish’s quality to the squad could see Emery’s side shine in Europe’s premier club competition. Indeed, not only has the 28-year-old won the Champions League, but he has registered five goal contributions across 28 matches, evidence to show that he can perform well at the highest level.

Watkins scored 27 goals last season for Villa, but with Grealish performing behind him, there is no doubt he could have the chance to increase this total during the 2024/25 campaign, that’s for sure.