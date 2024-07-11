The powers that be at Aston Villa would have allowed themselves a moment to rejoice over Ollie Watkins' incredible swivel-and-strike to send England into the final of the 2024 European Championship, but the focus will swiftly have shifted back to the summer transfer market.

Especially considering that efforts are underway to bring Jaden Philogene back to the club, matching Ipswich Town's £18m offer to sign the winger from Hull City, as per the pre-signing agreement that saw him leave Villa Park one year ago.

Aston Villa: Summer Transfer Business (so far) Incomings Outgoings Ian Maatsen (£37.5m) Douglas Luiz (£42m) Samuel Iling-Junior (£14.5m) Tim Iroegbunam (£9m) Enzo Barrenechea (£8m) Morgan Sanson (£3m) Lewis Dobbin (£10m) Ross Barkley (£5m) Sourced via Transfermarkt

However, that's not the only deal in the pipeline for Unai Emery's outfit - the Spanish manager, admittedly, will have celebrated Watkins' winner with certain reservations, given the Three Lions' forthcoming opposition - with a bid having been rejected for a former Premier League midfielder.

The Villans could now return with an improved offer.

Aston Villa transfer news

According to Lazio News, Aston Villa have seen a €25m (£21m) bid rejected by Serie A side Lazio for centre-midfielder Matteo Guendouzi.

Newcastle United have also been turned down, though it is thought that Lazio could entertain a refreshed offer from such outfits if it reaches the €30m (£25m) ballpark.

Why Matteo Guendouzi would be perfect for Aston Villa

The 25-year-old Guendouzi, first and foremost, is well acquainted with Aston Villa's current manager. Emery signed the Frenchman from French side Lorient for around £8m back in July 2018, when he was a teenager.

He completed 66 fixtures under the 52-year-old and was described as a "warrior" and an "important player" for the Gunners by club legend Robert Pires.

The 6 foot 1 midfielder spent the latter half of his four-year period at the Emirates Stadium out on loan, moving to Marseille on a permanent deal in 2022 after failing to win Mikel Arteta over.

One year back in his homeland provided comparative success but he was loaned to Lazio after one year and has since settled into the Italian way of things as a permanent addition.

As per Sofascore, Guendouzi featured 33 times in Serie A last season, scoring twice and adding three assists, notably creating five big chances and averaging 3.6 ball recoveries per game, also completing 85% of his passes.

At his best, the £52k-per-week talent is found driving forwards, seeking to stretch lines and influence play from an attacking standpoint. His problem has been the wandering nature of his career thus far, failing to assimilate himself into a long-term project.

Matteo Guendouzi: Stats by Club Club Apps Goals Assists Marseille 103 10 19 Arsenal 82 1 4 Lazio 46 3 4 Lorient 30 0 1 Hertha Berlin 24 2 3 Stats via Transfermarkt

Villa could offer him that, and since he's adept at pushing into promising positions to supplement the frontline, he might be the perfect man to take Watkins to an even higher level - and vice versa.

How Watkins could get the best out of Guendouzi

Watkins has shaped into quite the player. 27 goals and 13 assists across all competitions for Aston Villa last season, with The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell hailing him as "the Premier League's second-best striker" - no prizes for guessing who's first.

Electric, versatile and riding the richest vein of confidence he likely has ever felt throughout his 27 years, Villa's main man would be a supreme partner for any player, but Guendouzi could find himself thriving behind the dynamic marksman.

Talent scout Jacek Kulig once pronounced Guendouzi to be a "monster in the making" after a fantastic performance in the North London Derby. There is a sense that brought back to the Premier League, under Emery's wing once more, he could showcase the style that had led to such commendations.

Especially when considering the conditions that he would walk into at Villa Park. Villa are, of course, about to step into the Champions League after making significant strides under Emery's leadership, and Guendouzi would undoubtedly be excited to play a part in such a project - especially as le Aquile are set to compete in the Europa League.

Furthermore, Watkins could be the ideal partner to eke out the very best of the eight-cap Les Bleus player's progressive and aggressive approach.

Guendouzi, indeed, might not have enjoyed the finest of campaigns in Italy last year but it was by no means poor, merely inconsistent. His ball-playing prowess is evident though, and could be used to provide Watkins with a steady outlet as he darts into the danger area.

As per FBref, Guendouzi ranked among the top 15% of central midfielders in Serie A last season for passes into the penalty area and the top 17% for crosses into the penalty area per 90.

England (and Villa) fans need no reminder of Watkins' quality on the end of such deliveries, having expertly latched onto Cole Palmer's surgical through ball to bypass Bart Verbruggen's goal. Cue the Rapture.

Guendouzi has showcased his quality on numerous occasions throughout his career so far but he's struggled to find a home that truly allows him to shine.

At least, he's struggled since Emery was sacked at Arsenal in November 2019. A reunion could pay dividends for a club seeking to cement its place among the big boys at the height of the continental stage.

With Newcastle also sniffing around, Monchi and Co better launch an improved offer quickly, lest he fall into rival clutches.