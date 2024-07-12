Aston Villa manager Unai Emery will have been pleased with the contribution Ollie Watkins made from the bench during England’s Euro 2024 semi-final clash against The Netherlands.

The Villa frontman scored a sublime winner to send his nation through to their second consecutive European Championship final, which is a just reward for his impressive season at club level.

Could he have competition next season, however, as Emery is reportedly chasing a move for a superb Bundesliga striker…

Aston Villa closing in on move for German striker

According to reports in German outlet SportBild (via Sport Witness) Villa are leading the chase to sign Maximilian Beier from TSG Hoffenheim this summer.

The deal could cost the club around £25m, with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion all interested in signing the German prodigy this summer.

The Bundesliga side need to sell this summer in order to balance their books and this will give Emery another boost in his pursuit of the player who was part of Germany’s Euro 2024 squad.

Aston Villa's 2024 summer signings Player Club signed from Ian Maatsen Chelsea Lewis Dobbin Everton Ross Barkley Luton Town Cameron Archer Sheffield United Samuel Iling-Junior Juventus Enzo Barrenechea Juventus Via Transfermarkt

He could give Watkins some stiff competition while being an upgrade on a current Villa striker who has struggled recently…

Why Maximilian Beier could be an upgrade on Jhon Duran

Duran’s future has been one of the big talking points at the club in recent months. West Ham United are the latest side to show interest in the Colombian, coming close to the £40m valuation that Emery has placed on the youngster.

Since signing in January 2023, Duran has scored just eight goals in 49 appearances, with the vast majority of these coming from the bench as he was unable to displace Watkins from the starting XI.

Considering the Englishman netted 27 times in all competitions, there is certainly no shame in playing second fiddle, but the Spaniard looks like he wants someone who could offer more than Duran and Beier fits the bill.

Last season, the German scored 16 goals in 35 appearances for Hoffenheim, emerging as one of the finest talents in the top flight.

The youngster also finished the league season averaging 1.2 shots on target per game, created four big chances, succeeded with one dribble per game and won 3.2 total duels per game, showcasing his abilities across a range of metrics.

Duran, in comparison, averaged just 0.3 shots on target per game, created zero big chances, succeeded with 0.1 dribbles per game and won only 1.2 total duels each mate in the Premier League last term.

The Colombian did start fewer games than Beier, but it is clear the German could be a big upgrade to the current Villa centre-forward.

Described by U23 scout Antonio Mango as being “exceptional” last year, it is evident that Beier has the required attributes to shine in the Premier League should he make a move this summer.

Duran didn’t get much of a chance to displace Watkins last season, but if Beier links up with Villa, the former Brentford hitman may just be looking over his shoulder.