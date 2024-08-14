Despite Unai Emery significantly bolstering his Aston Villa squad with the additions of the likes Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen and Samuel Illing-Junior, among others, he still clearly wants more before the end of the transfer window.

The Spaniard may have to move on another player or two in order to raise some more funds, however. So far, Emery has sold Douglas Luiz and Moussa Diaby to Juventus and Al-Ittihad respectively. Could it be a defender who is next to leave the Midlands?

The manager doesn’t have long until the window slams shut, indicating that he must do his business as soon as possible.

Latest on Diego Carlos' Aston Villa future

Diego Carlos has been a player linked with a move away in recent weeks, as Fulham appear keen on signing the Brazilian.

Indeed, the Cottagers had an opening bid rejected by Villa for the former Sevilla centre-back last week. Interest also comes from the Saudi Pro League for a player who has just 12 months remaining on his current contract, suggesting this summer is the last chance for the club to cash in.

He cost Steven Gerrard a staggering £26m upon his arrival in the summer of 2022, but Emery won't be able to recoup that sort of figure.

If they can sell him for a decent transfer fee, this could, in turn, fund a couple of incomings which may give the team an edge heading into the Champions League group stage.

The club are already looking for a replacement should Carlos leave in the coming weeks. Might they test the resolve of a fellow Premier League side regarding one of their defenders?

Aston Villa chasing late move for Carlos replacement

According to the Athletic, Villa are showing some interest in Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah as they seek to bolster their defensive options.

The report goes on to state that Emery is a big admirer of the Englishman, but he will only sign him as a replacement for Carlos, which means he will need to try and speed up his departure if he wishes to bring Chalobah into the squad.

There are an extensive list of clubs chasing him too, according to the report, with Crystal Palace ‘actively interested’, although much will depend on the future of Marc Guehi.

The Stamford Bridge side are demanding a fee of around £35m for any club to prise away their academy graduate, which will force the club to accept a reasonable offer for Carlos should one be submitted.

The Blues gem would be an ideal signing and could replace the Brazilian with ease in the Villa squad.

How Trevoh Chalobah compares to Diego Carlos

The defender is six years younger than Carlos for a start, meaning his long-term potential is, of course, far greater.

Injury issues did rule Chalobah out throughout the first few months of the season, not making his first appearance until February. When he was fit, the 25-year-old did play a part in all but one game that he was available for, yet it was clear Mauricio Pochettino favoured other defenders.

Comparing Trevoh Chalobah vs Diego Carlos in the PL last season Metric Chalobah Carlos Accurate passes per game 52.4 43.9 Total duels won per game 3 2 Possession lost per game 7.5 6.3 Balls recovered per game 3.5 2.9 Tackles per game 1.2 1 Interceptions per game 0.6 0.5 Clearances per game 3.8 2.9 Stats via Sofascore

Carlos played more games in the Premier League than Chalobah last term (27 vs 13), but the English defender finished the season with a pass success rate of 90%, won three total duels per game – a success rate of 53% - and recovered 3.5 balls per game, which are solid stats considering how little action he saw in the top flight.

The Brazilian, on the other hand, averaged a pass success rate of 88%, while he won just two total duels per game – a success rate of 45% - and recovered 2.9 balls per game. These statistics clearly show that Chalobah would be an upgrade on Carlos for Villa next season.

Not only that, but he also plays like one of the Premier League’s finest defenders, who also starred at Euro 2024 – William Saliba.

Why Chalobah could be Emery’s own William Saliba

The current Arsenal star was impressive for the Gunners last term. His excellent passing ability was on show, finishing the season with a stunning pass success rate of 93%, while he won 60% of his total duels and lost possession just 6.7 times on average per game.

While France may have failed in their bid to win Euro 2024, Saliba dictated games from the heart of the defence, evidenced by the fact he held a 96% pass success rate throughout the tournament, an astonishing statistic.

If Villa could sign a player similar in style to Saliba, then it would signify a major coup, especially as he would clearly be an upgrade on one of their current options.

According to FBref, Saliba is the seventh-most comparable player to the current Chelsea gem, showing how alike the duo are.

Indeed, the pair even registered similar domestic statistics with regard to pass completion percentage (89.4% vs 92.4%), successful take-on percentage (50% vs 66.7%), aerial duels won percentage (46.3% vs 59.5%) and clearances (51 vs 81), showcasing how alike they performed across various metrics.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig previously described the Chelsea defender as a “monster” back in 2021 and there is no doubt he would be a wonderful signing should he join Villa this summer.

Much will depend on other factors, of course, but bringing in a defender who can play like Saliba should give Emery a chance to steer his side to another top-four finish in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old has made 58 appearances in the English top flight during his career, suggesting he wouldn’t need much time to settle it at all.

Nine appearances in the Champions League may not be a lot on the surface, but it could give Emery yet another bonus should he secure the services of the centre-back in the coming weeks.

He doesn’t have much time to sell Carlos and then launch a move for Chalobah as the clock is ticking fast.