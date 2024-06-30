Aston Villa have sold a couple of wonderful talents this week as Unai Emery’s hand was forced in order to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations by June 30.

Tim Iroegbunam left to join Everton, while Omari Kellyman has joined Chelsea in a deal which is worth around £19m to the Midlands side.

These sales could give the Spaniard some leeway in the transfer market, as he could look elsewhere in a bid to replace losing two youngsters of considerable ability.

Aston Villa make bid for French sensation

According to journalist Abdel Hamed (via Sport Witness), Villa have reportedly made a bid of around €5m (£4.2m) in order to try and sign Rennes youngster Mathis Lambourde this summer.

He is one of the finest talents at the French side, and Emery is showing no signs of slowing down as he looks to bring in more talent from abroad to bolster his squad.

Much will depend on the Ligue 1 side’s asking price for the 18-year-old, as a bid of just over £4m may fall at the first hurdle, but by doing this, the manager can gouge exactly how much Rennes will want for their player.

With Kellyman leaving recently, a move for Lambourde could see the Spanish forget all about the Englishman, as the current Rennes gem could be better.

Why Mathis Lambourde could be an upgrade on Omari Kellyman

Kellyman managed to make just six senior appearances for Villa and, despite his obvious talent, receiving a fee of £19m was one that Emery simply wasn’t going to refuse.

These funds could be redirected back into a move for Lambourde, who likes an interesting prospect to say the least.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has previously hailed the teenager as a “huge talent” and his form for the youth age groups at Rennes has been wonderful over the past two seasons.

In 34 games for the U19 and B teams, Lambourde has scored 16 goals - Kellyman, meanwhile, scored just 14 times in 45 games at youth level for Villa. This sort of form ensured he was given his first taste of senior action during the 2023/24 campaign, making three appearances for Rennes.

He even made his Europa League debut, impressing in a tie against Maccabi Haifa. He may have only played for 11 minutes, but the youngster looked sharp, taking two shots, succeeding with 100% of his dribble attempts, winning three of his five ground duels and even making two tackles.

This cameo proved that he has the ability to perform at the highest level and perhaps a move to the Premier League could allow the teen to showcase his talents on a more regular basis.

Emery knows he has to strengthen his squad ahead of Champions League football next term, but adding in players such as Lambourde is vital, as he can develop into a truly world-class player if given the opportunity.

Much will depend on whether Rennes wish to sell, but if they do, he could be a strong investment for the future.