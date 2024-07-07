Aston Villa's summer transfer window is well and truly underway, with the Midlands outfit having taken significant strides since concerns started to fester concerning the Premier League's PSR rules.

But such fears have been allayed following some tactical sales, with Douglas Luiz joining Juventus and youngsters Omari Kellyman and Tim Iroegbunam sold to Premier League rivals Chelsea and Everton respectively.

More signings are needed, however, and with the £100k-per-week Diego Carlos mooted for a departure and Tyrone Mings having been sidelined for nearly a year with an atrophic knee injury, Unai Emery certainly wouldn't be remiss to move for a brand-new centre-half.

Aston Villa transfer news

According to Italian outlet Tutto Juve - via Sport Witness - Aston Villa have made contact to register an interest in Juventus' Dean Huijsen, with the 19-year-old centre-back passing his loan test at Roma last term with flying colours.

The talented defender is said to have a range of suitors sniffing around and has been transfer-listed at €30m (£25m) by the Old Lady, which shows that he is available in the market.

That might seem a little high for one so young, so untested, but Villa holds a strong line of communication with Thiago Motta's outfit following the Luiz deal - with Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior both heading the opposite way - and if the intrigue is concrete, this could be one to keep an eye on.

However, it remains to be seen whether or not the Villans are prepared to meet their asking price after making initial contact with the Italian giants.

Why Aston Villa are interested in Dean Huijsen

While there has been a flurry of all-angles action at Aston Villa over the past several weeks, it's rather clear that more needs to be done to requisitely reinforce a side heading into the Champions League.

Villa's meritorious journey up to the top shelf of European football has opened up a whole new realm of possibility, but while fans might itch for a 'marquee' name to join the fray, Huijsen could be the perfect shrewd signing.

The teenage talent impressed in Italy's capital last term; as per Sofascore, he scored two goals and completed 88% of his passes in Serie A - and that's despite only starting four matches.

His rangy, 6 foot 5 frame, deceptive strength and slick speed make for a unique defensive skill set. Moreover, he is two-footed and could make a real difference for a Lions backline eager to impress across four different fronts next year.

Given that FBref's meticulous statistical database has drawn Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa as one of his most comparable players, there truly is cause for optimism that this could be a prosperous move in hindsight.

Konsa has been an utter stalwart for the Villa, signing from Brentford for £12m in 2019, even proving to be one of the Premier League's finest defenders last season, starting 35 matches, completing 92% of his passes and impressively winning 76% of his duels - the same, would you believe it, as Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk.

This shows that he is a dominant enforcer who has the physicality and positioning to consistently get the better of opposition forwards in contests, allowing him to protect Emi Martinez's goal admirably.

The 26-year-old, who alternates between central and wide defence, was described as a "Rolls-Royce" of a defender by the man who signed him at Villa, Dean Smith, and it's not exactly difficult to ascertain why.

His dynamic style, sharp passing, and first-class combativeness in defensive phases have given Konsa the mark of a top Premier League defender, and Huijsen could now follow suit

Dean Huijsen vs Ezri Konsa: 23/24 Stats Breakdown Statistics (per 90) Huijsen Konsa Goals scored 0.34 0.03 Pass completion 87.4% 91.1% Passes attempted 82.41 61.41 Shot-creating actions 1.38 1.00 Progressive carries 0.69 1.09 Successful take-ons 0.17 0.56 Touches in the attacking box 1.38 1.06 Tackles 1.72 1.58 Clearances 4.66 2.14 Stats via FBref

The metrics collated within the table above tell the tale of the players' ball-playing acumen above all else, but Huijsen's eagerness to jump into challenges and swat away danger also deserves credit, for he has stepped into the professional game with a robust and tenacious approach that will serve him well in the years to come.

Moreover, the Amsterdam-born ace's fast-blooming creativity is something that sets him in good stead to thrive at the height of the game for the duration of his career, well suited to the rigours and demands of modern-day football.

If there ever was a way to showcase a rising starlet's talent in apt fashion, befitting their natural-born quality, Huijsen's goal against Frosinone in Serie A last season would serve as the epitome.

Collecting from deep, shuttling forward with a gliding gait that simply doesn't stay attached to a central defender, he is a talent in possession who can drive the team forward.

He was principally deployed at centre-back during his short-term stint at Roma but was pushed further forward and out wide on occasion, performing as a right-wing-back and even sitting at the base of the midfield.

Juventus' demands of £25m to part with their teenage talent might feel somewhat overly costly but there is simply no way that such a brilliant young player could be allowed to leave for a nominal fee.

For Villa, having taken steps to establish a lead in the race for his signature, now is the time to strike and land him at this young age, before rival suitors, before his talent hardens into something rigid.

Presently, he's malleable, and Emery could get straight to work in fashioning the precocious Spain U21 international into something truly wonderful at Villa Park. He already carries the right profile, so why not?

Praised for his "ridiculous" quality by analyst Ben Mattinson, Huijsen truly is the complete package and would be a tailor-made fit for Emery's system.

After all, given his stylistic similarities to Konsa, surely he's got what it takes?