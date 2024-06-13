No matter how you cut the pie, its size remains the same. Aston Villa knew that there was no chance of swerving the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules this season, and Douglas Luiz has been selected as the financially ideal sacrifice.

Unai Emery's driven approach since his appointment in 2022 has seen many successful moves but they have always arrived with the PSR-linked caveat. Even a £50m windfall for qualifying for the Champions League does not appease the need for PSR adherence.

Villa are set to sign Ross Barkley for £5m but further additions will be needed to compensate, with Emery already seeking a reunion with a former star.

Villa lining up Emery favourite

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa have opened talks with Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi. The former Arsenal player is out of contract in 12 months but it's uncertain if they are willing to meet the Ligue 1 club's €30m (£25m) asking price.

Guendouzi was on loan at Lazio last season, and while an obligation to buy was in place, manager Igor Tudor's departure has left the deal in doubt.

It's understood that Emery has already held informal discussions with the Frenchman regarding a move to Villa Park this summer, and when current financial sticking points are circumvented, a concerted approach could be mounted.

Why Villa should sign Matteo Guendouzi

Guendouzi, aged 25, completed 46 appearances for Lazio last season, scoring three goals and assisting four more as he sat in a central midfield role.

He might not have enjoyed the most resounding of campaigns but he was a solid member of an up-and-down Lazio team, with performances such as the below-displayed game vs Empoli an illustration of how good he can be when on his a-game.

He'd also offer an incisive addition to Emery's side when Villa seek openings. As per FBref, Guendouzi ranked among the top 15% of midfielders in the Serie A last term for passes into the penalty area and the top 17% for crosses into the penalty area per 90.

His defensive workrate does admittedly leave some to be desired but if Villa also act on their interest in Chelsea's Conor Gallagher then Luiz could be effectively replaced by two dynamic players.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Villa are indeed pursuing Gallagher, who is valued at £50m, and with Luiz soon to be sold interest could accelerate for the all-action midfielder.

Gallagher, it could be surmised, is one of the most complete and athletic midfielders in the Premier League, very much the all-encompassing player and blessed with an immense rate of recovery and performance level to boot.

Premier League 23/24: Conor Gallagher Stat # Matches played 37 Matches started 37 Goals 5 Assists 7 Pass completion 92% Touches per game 70.4 Key passes per game 1.4 Ball recoveries per game 6.0 Tackles per game 2.3 Dribbles per game 1.0 (68%) Duels won per game 5.7 (50%) Stats via Sofascore

Sitting in a more basal midfield role than he was assigned at Chelsea, the England international could provide Guendouzi with the platform to surge forward and strut his stuff with confidence - especially so when Boubacar Kamara makes his return from injury.

Emery loves Guendouzi, signing him as a teenager from Lorient for £8m as Arsenal manager. The France star featured 66 times during that fledgling phase, with Robert Pires hailing him as a "warrior" and an "important player for Unai [Emery]."

Talent scout Jacek Kulig once declared Guendouzi to be a "monster in the making" for a standout performance in the North London Derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

He is a talented player with an outward personality but Emery knows how to temper any perceived notions of an attitude problem. In fitting conditions at Villa Park, he could be the perfect, multi-functioning addition to the midfield to sit alongside Gallagher and ensure Luiz's sale does not pulse too sorely.