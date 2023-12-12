For well over a century now, Aston Villa fans have walked up and down Trinity Road to visit their beloved stadium.

They are a hugely successful and historic club and Villa Park is at the heart of all they have enjoyed over the years.

Football FanCast runs you through everything you need to know ahead of a trip to Birmingham.

Villa Park history

As previously mentioned, Villa Park has been the home of the Villans for more than 100 years.

After two years at Aston Park and two decades at Wellington Road, this became their beloved stadium in 1897.

It cost £16,733 to build, which, when adjusted for inflation, sits at a value of roughly £25m.

Villa Park capacity

42,657 is the current capacity of Villa Park but they once reached heights of more than 75,000.

On 2nd March 1946, Derby County came to town and the pair went toe-to-toe with 76,588 people watching on.

Villa’s club website states: “By 1914, there were plans to create a huge stadium capable of holding 104,000, but the grand scheme was curtailed by the First World War.”

The Holte End is infamous in English football and additionally, the North Stand is soon to be improved to take the total capacity up and over 50,000 seats.

Ranking Premier League team Stadium Capacity 6 Manchester City Etihad Stadium 53,400 7 Newcastle United St. James' Park 52,257 8 Aston Villa Villa Park 42,530 9 Chelsea Stamford Bridge 40,173 10 Everton Goodison Park 39,414

How to get to Villa Park

By car

Travelling by car to Villa Park isn't exactly encouraged; although there is parking available at the stadium, it is only open to permit holders, while you can book matchday parking services in advance.

Otherwise, those from the north/south-west are advised to head for Junction 7 on the M6 and follow signs for the A34. If travelling from the north/south-east, you'll want to leave the M6 at Junction 6.

By train/bus

Aston Station - a 15-minute walk give or take, from Aston station, will see you arrive at Villa Park. You will first go along Queens Road and then Witton Lane will take you to the ground after that.

- a 15-minute walk give or take, from Aston station, will see you arrive at Villa Park. You will first go along Queens Road and then Witton Lane will take you to the ground after that. Witton Station - Witton is the closer option. You come out on Brookvale Road and make a short 5/6-minute journey on foot around the corner to the destination.

Alternatively, the 7 and 11 buses run regularly if you aren’t getting the train.

How to get tickets for Villa Park

If you’re a home fan visiting Villa Park, setting up a FAN ID and digital account is easy enough, and by doing this on the website, you can attempt to secure your seat.

Meanwhile, the Doug Ellis Stand can house just short of 3,000 away fans, split between the upper and lower tiers.

Villa Park is considered by many to be an old-school, classic ground that English football fans love to visit with the only slight drawback being the tight concourse.

Tickets for away fans, as usual, need to be bought through your own club as opposed to the Villa website.

Other events at Villa Park

Villa Park has hosted some iconic Aston Villa games, but also some infamous international matches.

The 1966 World Cup and 1996 European Championship have been two of England’s most successful major tournaments, and games were played here during both occasions.

When Sir Alf Ramsey’s side went all the way on home soil in ’66, three fixtures were played at Villa Park and then 30 years later, four clashes here hosted at Euro 96, including Czech Republic's quarter-final against Portugal.

55 FA Cup semi-finals have taken place on Trinity Road, which is more than any other stadium, as well as the last ever European Cup Winners’ Cup final and the 2012 Community Shield.

Away from football, major events in cricket, boxing and rugby have taken place at Villa Park, with two group games at the 2015 Rugby World Cup certainly being a highlight.

Taking sport out of the equation altogether, Bruce Springsteen, Duran Duran, Bon Jovi and Take That are some of the most famous musical acts to perform there.