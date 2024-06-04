Aston Villa will play football of the first order next season, competing in the Champions League after securing a fourth-place Premier League finish in Unai Emery's first full year at the helm.

Swerving the perils of falling on the wrong side of profit and sustainability rules is of chief importance for Aston Villa, who would see their hard work unravel like a loose spool of string if PSR were to be breached.

And it's perhaps for this reason that the astute decision was taken to sign Ross Barkley from Luton Town for £5m, the English midfielder enjoying an excellent and resurgent campaign in English football and now returning to his former loan outfit to add depth and doggedness.

What else might occur in the weeks and months to come? Navigating the tortuous hotbed of financial rules and regulations will not be easy and several outgoings could be necessary - Jacob Ramsey, Diego Carlos and Douglas Luiz are among those to face the exit.

With Boubacar Kamara not expected back until October or November after rupturing his ACL at the start of the year, the centre of the park is a priority position for Monchi and Co this summer.

Luckily, Villa Park boasts the savvy operators requisite for a smooth and positive window.

Aston Villa targetting midfielder

According to Caught Offside, Aston Villa are interested in signing Matteo Guendouzi in a €30m (£26m) deal this summer, with the Frenchman previously playing for Emery at Arsenal, featuring 66 times.

Guendouzi joined Lazio on loan from Marseille for the 2023/24 campaign with an obligation to buy if certain conditions are met, but after falling out with manager Igor Tudor, who was formerly his boss at Marseille, he wishes to be sold.

Newcastle United and West Ham United are in the mix and Everton have already seen a proposal rejected, but Villa are seeking a player of a specific skill set and the 25-year-old's past relationship with Emery could be used to their advantage.

Why Aston Villa want to sign Matteo Guendouzi

Emery is one of the sharpest tools in the managerial toolbox and will no doubt wish to improve his squad and prevent it from ossifying this summer.

Villa has dipped its toes into the deep pool of Europe's elite but such success can only be viewed as the foundation of future prosperity to cement the newfound position.

Arsenal signed Guendouzi from Lorient in an £8m deal in 2018 and enjoyed his services for four years, though the last two seasons were spent out on loan at Hertha Berlin and Marseille.

The Poissy-born ace admitted that he "didn't have the best relationship" with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta in what prompted him to leave the Emirates Stadium for good two years ago, but this only highlights the bond between the Frenchman and Emery - the Villa boss lauding the youngster as a "very big positive surprise" amid his early impact in north London.

To return to Villa's interest, Guendouzi is a highly talented player, hailed as "something special" by journalist Aaron West in the past, earning eight caps for Les Bleus and demonstrating qualities as a more attack-minded midfielder in recent years, something that he was not while on Arsenal's books.

But he still made 81 appearances for Arsenal and has now turned Emery's gaze back in his direction, a testament to his ability to weather adversity after failing to make it work out at a prestigious club in the Premier League. But perhaps now he can take a second shot on English shores?

He even made the final Golden Boy shortlist in 2019 alongside some exceptional names - highlighting the inborn quality that could reach its peak at Villa, playing under Emery once again.

2019 Golden Boy Shortlist The 20 Nominees... Alphonso Davies Vinicius Junior Matthjis De Ligt Lee Kang-in Gianluigi Donnarumma Moise Kean Ansu Fati Andriy Lunin Joao Felix Donyell Malen Phil Foden Mason Mount Matteo Guendouzi Rodrygo Erling Haaland Jadon Sancho Kai Havertz Ferran Torres Dejan Joveljic Nicolo Zaniolo Sourced via Arsenal

And while he might have suffered a fall-out with his boss at Lazio, he enjoyed a lively season in Serie A, completing 33 matches, scoring two goals, adding three assists and averaging 3.6 ball recoveries per game, as per Sofascore.

The 6 foot 1 midfielder, moreover, is energetic and athletic in his performances, and while he doesn't always balance his defensive workload with his desire to attack with freedom and expression, Guendouzi is a driven player and he could work wonders alongside Barkley.

Barkley is now 30 years old but his performances with Luton, who were relegated, in the Premier League this season bespeak his quality and the impact he could make in improving Emery's build-up structure.

As per Sofascore, Barkley scored five goals and supplied four assists from 32 Premier League games for the Hatters, completing 85% of his passes and averaging 1.5 key passes, tackles and clearances, 2.1 dribbles, 6.3 ball recoveries and 6.1 successful duels on match average.

As per FBref, the powerful Liverpudlian ranks among the top 11% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 3% for shots taken, the top 16% for shot-creating actions and the top 1% for successful take-ons per 90, showcasing his attacking skill and his ability to breeze past opponents with the ball at his feet.

This robust output would indeed prove to work a treat alongside Guendouzi, who would find a vast area-covering partner to allow him to strut his stuff. Such a system would demand an all-important holding midfielder to anchor the middle circle, but if Douglas Luiz is still plying his trade at Villa Park come September, the Lions faithful need not worry.

Pundit Alan Shearer once lauded him as a "warrior" following a performance against Villa, so he's proven that he has what it takes to make an impact in Emery's slick and stylish system.